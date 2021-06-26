Singer B-Classic offers to gift Omosh new Camera, Tripod & Microphone

Fast-rising star and Champion Studios Signee B- Classic 006 has offered to gift actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh a new camera, tripod and microphone after he went public begging for help again.
In an Instagram post, the singer noted that he is a believer of second chances and therefore he will gift Omosh the tools, so that he can get at work and stop asking for help from Kenyans.
“Do Believe in Second Chances, Ila Huwa Pia Naamini In Kupea Mtu Tools Za Kazi Ili Aweze Kujitaftia. Brother Omosh , Nicheck Nikufikishie Zawadi Yako Uweze Kupiga Kazi“
“Nimeona watu wanamattack Omosh pale Mtandaoni lakini sisi Kama Binadamu lazima tupewe chance ya Mwisho ..so mimi kama B-Classic na Champion studio nimeamua kupea Omosh Camera, tripod na Mic kwa sababu na napenda kazi zake na poia hii itamsaidia kwa kazi zake” said B-Classic.
Empty Promises
Classic’s willingness to help Omosh come hours after he appealed for help from Kenyans stating that he got lots of empty promises.
In an interview on TV47, Omosh explained that he used a big chunk of the money he received to pay debts, something that left him with empty pockets.
He went on to say that he was in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits, something that B-Classic has now promised to give him.
However, on Saturday, Omosh hit back at critics bashing him for asking for help again.
Omosh to Critics
“Kwani Majama shida iko wapi? Mlicome through mkaniokolea ndio hii Keja inasimama, Maanze thanks a lot kwa kitu mlinifanyia.
Kitu inaniwasha ni mnaniuliza mahali nilipeleka pesa, Nilikuwa na mashida mingi sana lakini bado mashinda haziishangi. Ndo Maana nilikua nakusho kama unajiskia, si ati nilikuwa Nalazimisha” said Omosh.
On Friday, Omosh said that he received less than a Sh1 million from Kenyans.
“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu uwkeli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.
“Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza... but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana... Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu”.
However, in quick rejoinder Comedian Jalang’o dismissed claims that Omosh received less than a Sh1 Million.
“Some people never learn! I can easily assure that Omosh got more than 1 million from my show. Personally in cash he got more than 700K, then people sent money directly to him. I hosted him 2 weeks after he came out…people has already started sending him money @Zeroherepropertiesltd got him land and @sungtimber1built him a house @Honalinur gave him food worth 60k and another 100K in Cash! Hii ni Ujinga tu” said Jalang’o.
