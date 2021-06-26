Singer B-Classic offers to gift Omosh new Camera, Tripod & Microphone

In an Instagram post, the singer noted that he is a believer of second chances and therefore he will gift Omosh the tools, so that he can get at work and stop asking for help from Kenyans.

“Do Believe in Second Chances, Ila Huwa Pia Naamini In Kupea Mtu Tools Za Kazi Ili Aweze Kujitaftia. Brother Omosh , Nicheck Nikufikishie Zawadi Yako Uweze Kupiga Kazi“

“Nimeona watu wanamattack Omosh pale Mtandaoni lakini sisi Kama Binadamu lazima tupewe chance ya Mwisho ..so mimi kama B-Classic na Champion studio nimeamua kupea Omosh Camera, tripod na Mic kwa sababu na napenda kazi zake na poia hii itamsaidia kwa kazi zake” said B-Classic.

Actor Omosh and Singer B-Classic Pulse Live Kenya

Empty Promises

Classic’s willingness to help Omosh come hours after he appealed for help from Kenyans stating that he got lots of empty promises.

In an interview on TV47, Omosh explained that he used a big chunk of the money he received to pay debts, something that left him with empty pockets.

He went on to say that he was in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits, something that B-Classic has now promised to give him.

However, on Saturday, Omosh hit back at critics bashing him for asking for help again.

Omosh to Critics

“Kwani Majama shida iko wapi? Mlicome through mkaniokolea ndio hii Keja inasimama, Maanze thanks a lot kwa kitu mlinifanyia.

Kitu inaniwasha ni mnaniuliza mahali nilipeleka pesa, Nilikuwa na mashida mingi sana lakini bado mashinda haziishangi. Ndo Maana nilikua nakusho kama unajiskia, si ati nilikuwa Nalazimisha” said Omosh.

On Friday, Omosh said that he received less than a Sh1 million from Kenyans.

“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu uwkeli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.

“Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza... but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana... Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu”.

Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

However, in quick rejoinder Comedian Jalang’o dismissed claims that Omosh received less than a Sh1 Million.