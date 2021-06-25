Jalang’o speaks out after Omosh asked for Help again, reveals the money he got

In a comment, Jalang’o sought to clarify that, the Ex- Tahidi High actor got more that Sh700K in cash while on his show. Adding that, others opted to send money directly to his bank account and phone number.

He also pointed out that Politician Alinur Mohamed gave the actor food worth 60K, plus 100K in cash.

“Some people never learn! I can easily assure that Omosh got more than 1 million from my show. Personally in cash he got more than 700K, then people sent money directly to him. I hosted him 2 weeks after he came out…people has already started sending him money @Zeroherepropertiesltd got him land and @sungtimber1built him a house @Honalinur gave him food worth 60k and another 100K in Cash! Hii ni Ujinga tu” said Jalang’o.

On the other hand, City Politician Alinur Mohamed vowed not to help any person who took his contribution for granted.

“This is unbelievable. Unfortunately once I have sacrificed and helped you only to realize that you took my efforts for granted, I can never help you again. Bure kabisa” said Alinur.

Call for Help

On Friday, while appearing on TV47, Omosh disclosed that many people who promised to help him gave empty promises. Adding that he was in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits.

He went on to say that he paid his debts with a big chunk of the money he received, something that left him with empty pockets.

Appeal

“Manze kama ulisema unanitumia kakitu kwani kaliendaje? Bado nategea tu… Kusema tu uwkeli nilipata less than Sh1 million shillings. Nikalipa madeni, chuo ya watoi, juu nilikuwa nimekaa one year, four months bila kulipa.

“Nililipa Madeni nikabaki zero, so sai madeni zinaweza kuja nikicheza... but so far chuo, hao, food… Manze mnidunge katitu bana... Number ni 0727054141. Tuma kakitu.

“Sai nikapata mtu aninunulie tu camera, tripod, lights mbili na microphone, sasa ni wache kuomba. Juu huyo jamaa atakuwa amenipatia capital ingine ile wacha tu,” said Omosh.

Asked on why he did not by the filming equipment when Kenyans contributed for him he replied: “Si kujitetetea… lakini sai ata nikipata ka job hata kama ni kufagia nipate ya maziwa niko ready so unaweza nipata on 0727054141."

The Omosh Story

In February, the actor was in tears as he appealed to Kenyans for help. At that particular time, Omosh stated that he was depending on his friends to provide for his family.

"Life has been so difficult. I cannot provide meals for my family. My children are even wondering what has become of me...There is nothing as hard as waking up every morning and there is nowhere I am going. You see people going to work and coming back and you have nowhere to go. It is very painful," said Omosh

Days later, Jalang’o shared a detailed statement of all the pledges he had already received totaling to Sh1, 050, 000, plus Sh20K shopping voucher, free bed, seats and a TV, all for Omosh.