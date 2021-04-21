Singer Masauti shows off the Modern House he is building his Mother (Video)

The Burudani hit-maker put up the video saying that its aimed at inspiring his fans and followers who also aspire to put a smile on their parents’ face.

“Naamini kila kijana anandoto ya kuwafurahisha wazazi wake ama vipenzi wao.

Hii nimeeka hapa kwa kuwamotivate vijana wenzangu kuwa kila jambo linawezekana pale unapoamini mungu wako na kutia bidii, napost hii kwa furaha sana kumuona mama yangu mpendwa ameona juhudi zangu na anazifurahia” wrote Masauti in part.

Masauti Pulse Live Kenya

The singer added that he so proud of himself for having been able to put together the whole project.

“Am so proud of myself and my siz @_nusraaaa_ mama yetu leo anamahali pakukaa ana biashara yakufanya yote haya ni kwa uwezo wake mungu na bidii si ati kwamba tunapata pesa nyingi, lkn kile tuchokipata tunakufanyia la maana basi we kijana mwenzangu popote ulipo pale usiwahi kata tamaa kabisa amini mungu tia bidii kila kitu kitakuwa sawa #kong #motivate 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #makeyourmamaproud ❤️ saumu maqbul” shared Masauti.

Terence

Just the other day, Comedian Terence Creative also shared a short video capturing the progress of the House he is building for his grandmother and indeed the project is taking shape.

“We dedicated shoshos house, Asante pastor @wilsonzedixx, God has been good and we thank all our partners in #jengeashosh project 🙏🙏” shared Terence Creative.