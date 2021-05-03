Singer Moji Short Baba weds longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachugi (Photos)

This comes a few weeks after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and went on to hold their traditional wedding “Ruracio”.

The two shared pictures of their wedding on Monday, making it public that they are officially husband and wife.

The singer added that he is happy to have found the love of his life, and he cant wait to see what God has in store for their life going forward.

“Been waiting to use this verse for along time, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22" @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can't wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️#MygoodNyamu #mtunamtuwake #2021NIYETU,” wrote Moji Short Baba.

His wife, Nyawira Gachugi also took to her Instagram page to say that she has officially become a Mrs and she is happy that her forever has begun.

“🥳1.05.2021🥳The girl became a Mrs. Forever begun. 📸@orionstudiosafrica. Happy happy happy. #BlessedLittleGirl #MsUnderstood,” she wrote.

