Atlanta based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has for the first time opened on being blind in one eye.

In an Instagram video, Ms Mdee narrated that some time back she got a problem (nature not revealed) that affected her eye-sight to an extend of rendering her one eye blind.

“Nilipata tatizo ambalo lilinipofusha Jicho moja, so kwa muda nimekuwa nikitumia jicho moja na hili linguine halioni. So ni ulemavu lakini, is not something naweza sema ni ulemavu kwa Sababu Mungu amenijalia na jijo ambalo linaona, so its fine. Maana nimeona juiz kati watu wanajairibu kuleta stories ambaoz si za kweli” said Vanessa Mdee.

The revelations made a section of her fans empathize with her, as some used to question her eye-sight without knowing what was ailing her.

Singer Vanessa Mdee opens up on battling blindness in one eye (Video)

Proposal

In December 2020, Ms Mdee was proposed to by her boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi and it was a big Yes.

During the engagement the singer could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, accepting the engagement ring, before the love birds got into kissing. Vee Money noted that people laughed at her when she said she had met her husband after being together for a few days.

The couple started, dating in October last year. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

Video