Single and Not Searching- Says Zari Hassan

Over the weekend, a curious fan reached out the South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman, inquiring if she is still in a relationship with Dark Stallion.

“Mama Tee Sorry to ask but for Now are single or Taken @ZaritheBosslady” posed a fan.

In a quicker rejoinder, Ms Hassan replied stating that she is single and not ready to mingle.

“@IamofficalAlanWar Single and Not searching” said Zari.

However, it not yet clear if Zari meant what she said or just wanted to discourage the fan from scrutinizing her love life.

Zari made the reply at a time she had put up photos while on Vacation with a caption that reads; “Work smart not hard, live your best, worry less and believe you still deserve better in everything ❤”.

Breakup Reports

In the recent past, the Mother of five has been insinuating that she is no longer dating Dark Stallion, the man she introduced to the world on February 14, 2021.

On July 5th, Zari Hassan raised eyebrows among her 9.4 million followers’ after putting up a cryptic message, that was quickly linked to her relationship.

A cross check done by Pulse Live also indicated that Ms Hassan had deleted all the photos she ever took with Dark Stallion, something that has left many of fans worried.

In her cryptic message, Ms Hassan insinuated that she had to let him go because they were not building each other in any way.

“I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t Keep it” reads Zari Hassan message that left a section of her fans with questions.

Critics

Zari unveiled the face of her new man on February 14, after months of keeping him away from the public eye. That was the first time, netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s “Dark Stallion” as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

The unveiling came days’ after she hit out at critics who were claiming that affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

