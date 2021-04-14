In February 2021, South Africa based Ugandan socialite cum business woman Zari Hassan introduced her new man, whom she referred to as the Dark Stallion.

At first, she hid his face and later on revealed his face to the fans on Valentine’s Day.

“Don't break my little hand eer I mean my (love) Mr man. Call him the Dark Stallion," wrote Zari in one of her many posts.

Unmasking Zari Hassan’s new man “Dark Stallion” – Real name & Nationality (EXCLUSIVE)

This followed weeks of responding to critics who had insisted that the relationship would not last, just like her previous relationships, which saw her introduce different men, branding all of them as King Bae.

Since the unveiling of Dark Stallion to the public, and even as Zari Hassan continued to swim in the sweet waters of love, no one really seemed to know who the man is or what he does, and even his real name.

A source privy to the details of who he is has, however, intimated to Pulse Live Kenya that the Dark Stallion is a Nigerian National living in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Our source added that his official name is Jerry Ebi Ebi and he is not a fan of social media.

A further spot check by Pulse Live disclosed in one of his social media pages, he claims to be a Chief Coach in a company called Talk Master Consultants.

