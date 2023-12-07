The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Size 8 finally answers to allegations of breaking Oga Obinna's marriage

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Size 8 reveals the real story behind Oga Obinna's break-up with his wife

Size 8
Size 8

Kenyan comedian Oga Obinna in 20022, shared details about a past incident that had a significant impact on his relationship, all stemming from an innocent photo with gospel singer Size 8.

During a conversation with Size 8 on his channel on December 6, Oga Obinna revisited the issue, recounting how the seemingly harmless photo led to turmoil in his personal life.

Oga Obinna delved into the backstory of the incident, which took place during his days as an intern at Q FM.

Size 8
Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Size 8 gives surprising revelation about her life as she marks her 36th birthday

At the time, he had the opportunity to interact with various celebrities, including gospel singer Size 8.

During the interview, Oga Obinna playfully reminisced about Size 8's pre-saved days, teasing her about the times she used to "kill young boys" with her performances.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Oga Obinna posted a photo with Size 8 on Facebook.

Little did he know that this seemingly innocent act would set off a chain of events that would lead to the demise of his relationship. His wife at the time was displeased with the photo, and things quickly escalated.

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn
Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Size 8 opens up on why she closed down high-end beauty shop

In Oga Obinna's words, he returned home to a hostile environment. His girlfriend, angered by the photo and fueled by jealousy, began breaking things in the house.

The comedian described the night as one of the longest he had ever experienced, navigating a strained relationship sparked by a social media post.

"Wewe uliniharibia ndoa... Ulikuja interview, you had very long red hair. Ukaingia tukakuinterview, Nikatoka nikakubeba nikapiga picha hivi nikapost Facebook. Nikarudi kwa nyumba Umoja. Wacha niamshwe na gear five.

"Nikauliza umeshatosheka kubebana na Size 8. Nikashangaa. TV ikazimwa. Nikaenda kwa bedromm nikaingia kwa blanketi, kidogo kidogo ikavutwa nikaamshwa...That was one of the longest nights I have ever had juu ya kukubeba," he said.

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8 Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

When confronted with Oga Obinna's recollection of the incident, Size 8 defended herself, asserting that she was not responsible for the turmoil in his relationship.

She suggested that it might have been Oga Obinna's actions and behavior with other women that fueled the jealousy and suspicion.

Size 8 explained that no woman would be suspicious without reason, emphasising that there must have been a pattern of behavior that contributed to Oga Obinna's wife's feelings.

"Wacha nikuambie, hakuna mwanamke anaeza kushuku kama hujampea reason ya kukushuku. Wewe ulikua unakula nje. I was innocently taking a ride in your car but the wife of your time why was she aroused with jealosy? You had tormented her mind with other women. It must be a pattern ulimwonyesha.

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8 Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Mo reveals the most expensive gift he has gotten for Size 8

She highlighted that the comedian's involvement with other women, which he had tormented his wife's mind with, likely played a role in the turmoil.

"Haezi kuwa alinipata wrong kama wewe hukuwa unachimba mahali hufai kuchimba. Wewe ulikua unabeba ukibeba wengine. Me and you nothing happened. Yes you were innocnt with mama Wambo but what about other women?" she said.

Oga Obinna further disclosed that the photo gained considerable attention on social media, attracting comments and reactions.

