Bridget Achieng selling son’s Instagram account amidst her online scandal

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Achieng sought to clarify that she has opted to sell the account and protect her son.

“Good Morning guys I have been going through a lot and it made think hard about a lot of things, like if, one day my son gets bullied the same way I have been, I will not be able to forgive myself that’s why I will protect him at all cost.

I don’t want him to blame me for bringing him to limelight and maybe he is destined for something else. When he is Old enough to decide for himself if he wants to be in social media, I will allow him to do so, until then he is not going to have an IG account, so guys am selling his Instagram account that is at33.8K followers. If interested send me a DM” announced Bridget Acheing.

In separate post, Ms Achieng also asked KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua to intervene and save her from bullies behind the leakage of her nudes.

Akothee’s Take

On Tuesday, Singer Akothee weighed in on the Bridget Achieng saga, stating that she is disappointed in how women handle their fellow women.

Adding that, it’s very sad to see fellow women record one of their own while dressing up and goes ahead to leak the video on social media.

“By the way, I am very sad about how women handle their fellow women. I don’t trust any woman around me with her phone in her hands.

Why would your fellow women record you secretly while dressing up? What’s their mission what the hell? Last week I had a friend in my room and all over sudden, her flash camera was on, she player like she was typing something. Women/Woman” reacted Akothee.

The Saga

Socialite Bridget Achieng has been a trending topic for the better part of this week, after her nude videos and photos were leaked online by her friends while in Nigeria.

Reacting to the virality of her videos, Ms Achieng vowed to square it out with all those involved in sharing the videos online.

She accused blogger Edgar Obare for putting up videos and photos on his page to attract advertisers.

Adding that she has been going through blackmail from her rivals for a couple of days now.

“I have been subjected to mental and psychological torture by the blackmailers who are working tirelessly to tarnish my name,” wrote Achieng.