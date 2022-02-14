RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Corazon Kwamboka & Frankie unveil daughter’s face on Valentine’s Day [Photo]

Dennis Milimo

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and fiancé Frankie Just GymIt have for the first time unveiled the face of their daughter, 2 months after she was born.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Corazon used her Instagram pages to celebrate her adorable kids - giving netizens a chance to have a glimpse of her daughter who had been kept away from the public eye.

“The sunshine that makes my day, the reason I wake up every time I stumble. With you around, there is a reason to believe life is full of blessings and miracles. Thanks for making me experience love like I never have before. My valentines. ❤️,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie and Kwamboka welcomed a second-born baby into to their family back in December 2021.

“Zero hours of labor, 1hr 15 mins inside theatre, and 6 hours of lying on my back with drips and chills, unable to twist or turn, I am finally holding my little girl.

“Thank you for choosing us to be your parents koko. We can’t wait to show you the world and love you forever,” reads a post from Corazon Kwamboka.

On the other hand, Frankie wrote; “First dance. First embrace. First kiss. She’s one of my greatest treasures in life and I cannot wait to see what a great woman she’ll surely become. Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains! #GirlDad,”

Frankie proposes to Corazon in Zanzibar

Frankie proposed to Corazon back in August last year during a Baecation in Zanzibar.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” reads Kwamboka’s post.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

