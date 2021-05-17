Socialite Huddah Monroe Jets Back Home after a year in Dubai (Screenshot)

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Ms Monroe said that she had missed her motherland and she can’t wait for the touchdown.

“Can’t wait to touch down Homeland. Been a Minute. Something about the mother” shared Huddah Monroe.

Nairobi Home

The Beautypreneur has been staying in Dubai since February 2020 and she was never in a hurry to come back home. She even confirmed that she sold her Nairobi House.

“When are you coming home we miss You” a fan asked.

“The world is my home. I no longer have a specific place I call home. Anywhere that I feel at peace at. Content. And happy that’s home for me”.

She added “I no longer have a home in Kenya, I sold it”.

In July 2020, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO denied claims of going broke while in Dubai.

ocs_wa_area_ “Bad girl gone badder na huna kitu unateseka pale dubai ... rudi home mamii😢. MR OCS ako sawa wewe hapo ni kudinywa na handouts kibao ... idiot.”

In a quick rejoinder, Ms Monroe responded saying she has booked her hotel in Dubai until December and not in a hurry to come back home.

“@ocs_wa_area_ YOU WISH! Niko huku mpaka mchoke! 🤣🤣🤣 Pambana na hali yako Mr OCS!. Si Pia wewe Udinywe alarrr! Kwani hii Kuma ni ya mama yako! SMH! 🤣” responded Ms Monroe.

Dating older People

In January, 2020, Huddah Monroe confessed that the she used to move around having sex with billionaires around the world in order to make ends meets.