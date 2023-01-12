ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia teases upcoming project with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua

Miriam Mwende

Something great is cooking - Eugene Mbugua excited to work with singer Nadia Mukami

Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua during a meeting held at Mbugua's D&R Studios on January 11, 2023
Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua during a meeting held at Mbugua's D&R Studios on January 11, 2023

Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami is expanding her reach in the entertainment industry, having announced that she will be working with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In photos posted to their fans online, both Mukami and Mbugua highlighted a meeting they had on Wednesday to discuss their collaboration.

The two were seen in discussion and Mbugua's D&R studios later posted: "Something great is cooking."

It is not immediately clear if Nadia will be taking up an acting role, however, Mbugua has been the visionary behind some of Kenya's biggest celebrity reality shows.

Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua during a meeting held at Mbugua's D&R Studios on January 11, 2023
Self-named African pop star Nadia Mukami with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua during a meeting held at Mbugua's D&R Studios on January 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How I lost over Sh10 Million after investing in a bar - Eugene Mbugua

Between 2020 and 2021, the award-winning producer followed the lives of Sauti Sol and Sol Generation stars; Nviiri and Bensoul, in two seasons of their Showmax series 'Sol Family'.

The docu-reality series went on to be nominated for Best Documentary in the 2021 Kalasha Awards.

In 2021 he also produced Nameless and Wahu's 'This Is Love' reality show, a total of 13 episodes that explored the couple's marriage and behind-the-scenes stories of their first-ever music collabo.

'This Is Love' earned a nomination in the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA).

In 2022, having produced and released a reality show following Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy & Gloria. The series dubbed 'Kyallo Kulture' was released in June.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]
Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Mbugua's production house is set to produce the inaugural season of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' in 2023.

In September 2022 Showmax confirmed that RHON was in production.

Showmax has partnered with NBCUniversal Formats to debut the Nairobi franchise as the 22nd international version of 'The Real Housewives' format and the sixth to be adapted in Africa.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vanny Boy announces plans to join politics during Tanzania's next elections

Vanny Boy announces plans to join politics during Tanzania's next elections

Nadia teases upcoming project with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua

Nadia teases upcoming project with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua

TikToker Ajib Gathoni in celebration after hitting new milestone

TikToker Ajib Gathoni in celebration after hitting new milestone

Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Terryanne Chebet announces TV comeback

Terryanne Chebet announces TV comeback

Michelle Ntalami gushes over Fena Gitu in beautiful post [Screenshot]

Michelle Ntalami gushes over Fena Gitu in beautiful post [Screenshot]

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

Rev Cathy Kiuna: Submitting to your husband does not make you inferior

Rev Cathy Kiuna: Submitting to your husband does not make you inferior

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Harmonize

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

Zubeida Kananu Koome

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

Willy Paul, he recently acquired a new car

Willy Pozee asks for Sh123 million to star in reality show