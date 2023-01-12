Nadia teases upcoming project with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua

In photos posted to their fans online, both Mukami and Mbugua highlighted a meeting they had on Wednesday to discuss their collaboration.

The two were seen in discussion and Mbugua's D&R studios later posted: "Something great is cooking."

It is not immediately clear if Nadia will be taking up an acting role, however, Mbugua has been the visionary behind some of Kenya's biggest celebrity reality shows.

Top Kenyan series Eugene Mbugua has produced

Between 2020 and 2021, the award-winning producer followed the lives of Sauti Sol and Sol Generation stars; Nviiri and Bensoul, in two seasons of their Showmax series 'Sol Family'.

The docu-reality series went on to be nominated for Best Documentary in the 2021 Kalasha Awards.

In 2021 he also produced Nameless and Wahu's 'This Is Love' reality show, a total of 13 episodes that explored the couple's marriage and behind-the-scenes stories of their first-ever music collabo.

'This Is Love' earned a nomination in the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA).

In 2022, having produced and released a reality show following Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy & Gloria. The series dubbed 'Kyallo Kulture' was released in June.

Mbugua's production house is set to produce the inaugural season of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' in 2023.

In September 2022 Showmax confirmed that RHON was in production.