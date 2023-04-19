The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Lynet Okumu

5 fast facts about Sophia Wanuna

Sophia Wanuna's biography
Sophia Wanuna's biography

Sophia Wanuna is a well-known journalist, news anchor, and TV host from Kenya. She is known for her boldness in the industry, asking tough interview questions, and handling political issues with finesse and brevity.

Her career in journalism started in 2010, and she has since climbed the ladder from the bottom, becoming a senior reporter at KTN Kenya.

Sophia however, resigned from the TV station a few days a go, according to several highly placed sources.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Details of Sophia Wanuna's quiet exit from KTN after 11 years

Sophia Wanuna was born on May 4, but her year of birth, parents' names, and siblings' whereabouts remain unknown.

She attended Mirithu Girls High School in Ndeiya village, Kiambu County, where she was a strong protestant and served as the chairlady of the Christian union movement.

Sophia went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication at Daystar University of Eastern Africa.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna
Sophia started her career as a news anchor at Mediamax Network Limited's K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

She then joined KTN, where she has hosted several shows, including KTN Morning Express Show, Weekend Prime, and The Last Word.

In 2021, she was appointed by her employer as the Broadcast Content Editor, replacing Peter Opondo, who was fired over unsatisfactory performance.

Sophia Wanuna
Sophia has earned a reputation as a tough host and has covered some of the most significant events in Kenya's recent history, including moderating the 2022 deputy presidential debate, the Westgate attacks, Miguna Miguna deportation report, the Suguta Valley bandit attack, and interviewing Uganda’s President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Not much is known about Sofia's current relationship status.

Her ex-boyfriend, Sasha Mutai, is a well-known businessman and former chairman of the Safari Sevens rugby tournament.

He introduced Sophia to his family before proposing, but unfortunately, the relationship ended before they could tie the knot.

Sophia and Sasha have a son together named Milla, and they continue to co-parent the child despite their breakup.

Sophia Wanuna
Sophia Wanuna has been working in the media industry as a journalist, news anchor, and TV host since 2010. It is therefore safe to say that has garnered a good amount of wealth. However, the exact figure is not available to the public.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

