Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Her career in journalism started in 2010, and she has since climbed the ladder from the bottom, becoming a senior reporter at KTN Kenya.

Sophia however, resigned from the TV station a few days a go, according to several highly placed sources.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Early life & education

Sophia Wanuna was born on May 4, but her year of birth, parents' names, and siblings' whereabouts remain unknown.

She attended Mirithu Girls High School in Ndeiya village, Kiambu County, where she was a strong protestant and served as the chairlady of the Christian union movement.

Sophia went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication at Daystar University of Eastern Africa.

Media Personality Sophia Wanuna Pulse Live Kenya

Sophia started her career as a news anchor at Mediamax Network Limited's K24 TV from 2010 to 2011.

She then joined KTN, where she has hosted several shows, including KTN Morning Express Show, Weekend Prime, and The Last Word.

In 2021, she was appointed by her employer as the Broadcast Content Editor, replacing Peter Opondo, who was fired over unsatisfactory performance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sophia has earned a reputation as a tough host and has covered some of the most significant events in Kenya's recent history, including moderating the 2022 deputy presidential debate, the Westgate attacks, Miguna Miguna deportation report, the Suguta Valley bandit attack, and interviewing Uganda’s President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Boyfriend & child

Not much is known about Sofia's current relationship status.

Her ex-boyfriend, Sasha Mutai, is a well-known businessman and former chairman of the Safari Sevens rugby tournament.

He introduced Sophia to his family before proposing, but unfortunately, the relationship ended before they could tie the knot.

Sophia and Sasha have a son together named Milla, and they continue to co-parent the child despite their breakup.

Pulse Live Kenya

Net worth