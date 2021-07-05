South Africa’s Hush SA flops Kenyan Group Malkeeya band to win Sh10M at Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices

The group walked away with the heavy cheque after securing 5 golden voice wins for best performance throughout the second season of the competition. The group was also voted for overwhelmingly across the globe to carry the day at the season finale on Sunday (July, 4 2021).

Hush SA- is an all-male Gospel group of six members, formed as a brotherhood of childhood friends spanning over a ten-year period. Tsholofelo Ntuli, Phumlani Tshabalala, Sinethemba Magubane, Zamokuhle Nkosi, Thamsanqa Mthabela, Nicholas Malimba also known as Hush SA to their new fans who have followed their progress across the DStv Amazing Voices competition, all hail from Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa’s Hush SA wins Sh10M at Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices Pulse Live Kenya

The Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition attracted over 546 initial online video entries from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

At the competition, Kenya was represented by two groups; Vipaji who got eliminated at the preliminary stage and Malkeeya band who unfortunately got eliminated last month after two performances.

According to UAP Old Mutual’s Carol Kipsanai (Group Head of Marketing, EA) the competition enable them to connect with Africans through the universal language of music and demonstrate that with the right financial partner, anyone can do great things and become their exceptional best.

Judges

Sauti Sol’s Voice Couch Philip 'Filah' Tuju was among judges for the season two of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition that kicked off on April 11, 2021 and ended on June, 4, 2021.

Filah was among a bench of judges who will determined who walks home with Sh10 million at the end of the completion. Other Judges were; Zimbabwe’s Ammara Brown, Ghana’s Trigmatic, South Africa’s Vusi Nova and Nigeria’s Evelle.

Last year, Kenyan Music Group Wanavokali made history by taking home Sh10 million after being crowned winners of the first Edition of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition that went down in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Guys WE WON!!!!! Thank you so much for the votes and support, 100,000 USD is coming hoooome!!! 🇰🇪 #wanavokali #amazingvoicesafrica” shared Wanavokali back April last year.