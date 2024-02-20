The sports category has moved to a new website.


Standard Group's Head of Radio Tom Japanni calls it quits after 11 years

Amos Robi

Japanni been instrumental in shaping the careers of many prominent figures in the industry such as Alex Mwakideu, and Mwende Macharia among others

Tom Japanni
Tom Japanni

After 11 years of dedicated service, Tom Japanni, the Head of Radio at Standard Media Group, has bid farewell to the Mombasa Road station, marking the end of an era.

In an emotional Instagram post, Japanni announced his departure from the station, expressing gratitude for his time there and hinting at new opportunities on the horizon.

"IT'S A WRAP. PREPPING FOR A NEW SEASON. A NEW CALLING," he wrote, signifying the end of his chapter at Standard Media Group.

Japanni's journey in the media industry spans over a decade, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the radio landscape in Kenya.

With a wealth of experience, including a decade-long stint at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Japanni who is known in the media circles as 'TJ' brought a unique perspective and leadership to Standard Media Group's radio division.

Tom Japanni and other standard media group staff
Tom Japanni and other standard media group staff Tom Japanni and other standard media group staff Pulse Live Kenya

Under Japanni's guidance, Standard Media Group witnessed the establishment of two new radio stations, Spice FM and Vybz Radio, in addition to the flagship Radio Maisha.

His visionary leadership propelled these stations to new heights, earning accolades such as Radio Maisha's recognition as the best radio station in Kenya at the 2023 Kuza awards.

Beyond his professional achievements, Japanni's legacy extends to the mentorship of top radio personalities, including Alex Mwakideu, Mwende Macharia, Ali Kauleni, and Emmanuel Mwashumbe, among others.

His guidance and support have been instrumental in shaping the careers of many prominent figures in the industry.

Tom Japanni, Governor Abdulswmad Sharrif Nassir and the Spice FM Morning team
Tom Japanni, Governor Abdulswmad Sharrif Nassir and the Spice FM Morning team Tom Japanni, Governor Abdulswmad Sharrif Nassir and the Spice FM Morning team Pulse Live Kenya

Surprisingly, Japanni's departure comes amidst a trend of radio personalities making moves to new platforms, with many opting to join Radio 47, a new station owned by Cape Media.

Notable figures such as Billy Miya, Mbaruk Mwalim, Beatrice Maganga, and Lynda Oriaso have all made the switch from Radio Maisha to Radio 47, citing new opportunities and challenges.

Even Alex Mwakideu, a household name in the radio industry, recently made the leap to Radio 47, where he now co-hosts the morning show with Emmanuel Mwashumbe.

Tom Japani and Spice FM producer
Tom Japani and Spice FM producer Tom Japani and Spice FM producer Pulse Live Kenya

These transitions signal a shift in the media landscape, with radio personalities seeking fresh avenues for growth and innovation.

Despite his departure from Standard Media Group, Japanni leaves behind a lasting legacy and a profound impact on the radio industry in Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
