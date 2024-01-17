Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Despite achieving fame and recognition through his role as Govi, Malik expressed the need to break free from the character that became synonymous with his name.

On his Instagram stories, Malik shared his motivation for the change, stating "The reason why I decided to grow out a beard and hair was because I wanted to stop being associated with a character I played for such a long time. I have so much to offer than being associated with that character."

This move reflects his desire to explore new facets of his acting abilities beyond the familiar Govi persona.

Acknowledging the positive impact of the role on his life, Malik emphasised his gratitude but expressed the necessity of evolving as an actor.

He hinted at the intention to shave the beard periodically to maintain a youthful appearance.

"Without hair and a beard, the baby face comes out and reminds people of 'Govi.' I'm in my mid-twenties now, and a baby face would really help because time is passing swiftly," Malik added.

Malik Lemmy, whose acting journey commenced at the tender age of two with a voice-over role, gained recognition in 2005 with his appearance in 'Makutano Junction.'

His natural talent and flair for performing quickly captivated audiences. Since leaving 'Machachari,' Malik has continued to make strides in the film industry, featuring in notable productions such as 'Pepeta,' 'Drunk Dead,' 'Kina,' 'Kutu,' and 'Visasi.'

Actor Malik Lemmy Pulse Live Kenya

Malik has constantly maintained that he was not sacked from 'Machachari' as opposed to what many peopled believed.

