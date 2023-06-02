The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Lynet Okumu

The irresistible charm of Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior' in 'Sultana' series has made him a favorite among Kenyan ladies

Sultana series actor Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior'

In the vibrant world of East African entertainment, one name that has been making waves is Othman Njaidi also known as Patrick Kanumba.

This talented Tanzanian actor and model whose real name is Othman Njaidi has captivated audiences with his boldness and charismatic performances, solidifying his position as one of the most sought-after actors in the region.

From his role as Jabali Junior on the popular TV show 'Sultana' that airs on Citizen TV, to his connection with the late iconic actor Stephen Kanumba, Othman's journey in the entertainment industry is nothing short of remarkable.

Sultana series actors Mwanaasha Johari 'Sultana' & Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior'
Born in 1998, Jabali Junior, at the age of 24, has already achieved remarkable success in his acting career.

He plays Jabali Junior, a boy who was switched from a poor family to a rich family. He later falls in love with his fellow lead character Mwanaasha Johari 'Sultana', whom he was switched with.

As Jabali Junior the son of Bi Ua and Major Jabali on the hit show, he has to live under his fathers commands before he finally breaks free in search for true love.

However, Jabali Junior's love story with Sultana faces obstacles as his father Major, constantly pressure him to marry Winnie Bwire 'Dida,' the daughter to Angie Magio 'Fatima'

Othman Njaidi received his education in Tanzania, attending both primary and secondary school in his hometown.

Sultana series actor Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior'

After completing his secondary education in 2016, he ventured abroad for his tertiary studies, broadening his horizons and acquiring valuable knowledge and skills.

Born in 1998, Jabali Junior, whose real name is Othman Njaidi, discovered his passion for acting at a young age.

This passion was largely influenced by his older brother, the late Stephen Kanumba, a well-known figure in the Tanzanian film industry.

Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior'

Admiring his brother's talent and spirit, Othman decided to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in acting.

Othman Njaidi's breakthrough in the acting scene came with his appearance in the emotional movie 'Uncle Jay Jay,' which featured his late brother.

This role showcased his immense acting abilities and served as a stepping stone to further opportunities.

He also made notable appearances in popular productions such as 'Pazia' and 'This is it', on Maisha Magic.

Sultana series actor Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior'
However, it is his role in the top-rated series 'Sultana' that truly propelled him to stardom.

In 2021, there were rumors circulating about Othman Njaidi dating Jennifer, but Othman quickly dismissed the claims, stating that she was not his ideal match and did not meet his criteria to be his wife.

