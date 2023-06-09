Meet Mwanaasha Johari: The fearless blind protagonist of 'Sultana' series

Behind her success lies a remarkable journey of resilience and determination. From a humble background to becoming a rising star, Johari's story is one of triumph over adversity.

Despite her growing fanbase, Johari has remained down-to-earth and humble, staying true to her roots.

From her challenging childhood to her breakthrough in the acting industry, her journey is a testament to determination and passion.

Background & education

Born in Tanga, Tanzania, in the late 90s, Mwanaasha Johari experienced a tragic loss at just seven months old when she lost both her parents.

Raised by her caring uncle and aunt in Msambweni, Kenya, she faced a challenging upbringing.

Mwanaasha lost her parents while she was seven months old. In 2008, she joined Furaha Girls Orphanage in Utange in order to continue with her studies.

Luckily, the foreigner running the orphanage saw her potential and offered her an opportunity to study at St. Annes’s Academy before it was changed to St. Elizabeth

Between 2018 and 2019, she attended Hassan Joho Secondary School where her acting talent was nurtured.

In a previous interview with Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan, Johari vividly remembers her early days, attending school barefoot without even a bag to carry her books.

Family

After the deaths of her parents, Johari was left in the hands of her uncle and aunt who nurtured and loved her as their own.

Her aunt, who worked tirelessly to support her, would wake up early to sell mangoes, ensuring that Johari had enough to eat.

Despite the hardships, Johari's aunt provided her with love and support, always bringing her a snack in the evenings.

Acting career & rise to stardom

Johari's passion for acting began to flourish during her high school years at Hassan Joho Secondary School.

She excelled in competitions at the Music Festival, winning multiple accolades for her solo and group performances in poems and acting.

Her talent and dedication caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to her involvement in various productions, including the drama series 'Nyanya Rukia' and 'Pete' aired on Maisha Magic.

Her breakthrough came with the lead role of Sultana in the Citizen TV drama series Sultana. When she auditioned for Sultana, Johari connected deeply with the character of a blind girl due to her own challenging upbringing.

Mwanaasha Johari plays the role Sultana, the blind girl

In the series, she plays the blind girl who, though born in a rich family, is forced to endure hardships due to a culture that favours male heirs.

Her authentic portrayal and undeniable talent captured the attention of the producers, Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan, who co-own Jiffy Pictures, the production company behind 'Sultana,' 'Maria,' and 'Zora' series.

Sultana is a protagonist who despite being blind, fights to see the end of her course. On the set, she falls in love with Othman Njaidi 'Jabali Junior' whom she was switched with at birth.

Both Sultana and Jabali Junior fall out with family members as they fight for their love which faces threats form both sides.

As her fame skyrocketed overnight, Johari remained grounded, heeding the advice of the producers to stay humble.

She takes pride in her name, Sultana, and cherishes the admiration she receives from children in her neighborhood. Johari’s dream is to become an air hostess.

