Tabitha Gatwiri’s brother speaks on her final hours, the man she loved

In a recent interview on Jalang’o TV, Brian, the younger brother of the late Tabitha Gatwiri, spoke about their family and Tabitha's special place within it

"My name is Brian. Tabitha is our firstborn," he shared, revealing that they come from a family of five children. Tabitha was the eldest, followed by another sister, and then Brian himself

Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With a touch of nostalgia, he also mentioned how Tabitha’s love for comedy was evident from a young age.

"She was my best friend. We spoke every single day. Tangu tumalize high school kama hatujaongea each day. She was the best person I have ever met... Alipenda comedy from kitambo. But career yake ilisika sana KU. She was taking Literature," he said.

Day of the heartbreaking discovery

Brian shared the painful details of the day he found his sister’s lifeless body. “I was with her the previous evening, she was just okay. She was very happy. But the next day, I tried calling her, and she didn’t pick up. She wasn’t online, which was unusual for her,” he explained.

Worried by the silence, Brian decided to visit her home after work. When he arrived, he had to break the door to enter. Sadly, his worst fears were confirmed when he found his sister at around 5:40 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabitha Gatwiri's brother Brian Pulse Live Kenya

He described the immediate steps he took in this traumatic moment, saying, “I called the police, my friends, and my parents.”

Brian mentioned that the loss has been particularly hard on their parents, especially their mother, who continues to struggle with the reality of losing her daughter.

"Mimi ndio nilimpata kwa nyumba. Tulikuwa na yeye the previous evening the next day nikampigia hachukui simu na hayuko online which was unlike her. So I decided to go to her place after kutoka job na nikaenda kwake nikavunja mlango nikampata. Ilikuwa around 5:40 jioni," she wrote.

Waiting for answers on the cause of death

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact cause of Tabitha’s death remains unknown, Brian shared that her family is awaiting test results from the government chemist.

The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the initial autopsy was inconclusive, and further samples were sent for analysis to help provide a clearer picture of what might have happened.

"The case is still under investigations because the postoter samples were not conclusive. the samples ziko kwa govt chemist so hata sisi bado hautui. Zikitoka tutajua.

"There are several theories but sahi hatuezi sema ni hii ama hii. So mpaka hizo smaples zilipelekwa governmnet chemistry zitoke of which might take long. We don't know when zitatoka," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian also opened up about his sister’s love life, revealing that she had a boyfriend. He had met her boyfriend many times and knew that the couple had future plans together.

However, he clarified that she was not married and did not have any children.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Unbreakable bond and shared memories

Brian fondly remembered Tabitha as someone who constantly looked out for him and generously shared her knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was the one who taught me everything I know. I work in digital marketing, mostly with influencers, and she introduced me to most of the people I know in this field,” he explained.

He praised Tabitha’s career path, mentioning that she had studied Literature at Kenyatta University and had always been an outgoing, thoughtful person.

“Even now, if you meet her friends and talk to them, you’ll understand the kind of person she was—always thinking of everyone,” he said. Through his words, it is clear that Tabitha’s compassionate and inclusive spirit left a lasting impact on those around her.

Pulse Live Kenya

A final goodbye

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabitha Gatwiri’s family is preparing to say their final goodbyes, with her burial scheduled for 15 November at her father’s homestead in Meru.