Mama Dangote thrilled after Tanasha Donna's special birthday treat [Video]

On Thursday night, Mama Dangote took to her social media platforms to express her excitement and gratitude for the gifts she received from Tanasha Donna.

The short video she shared showcased an array of high-end designer perfumes, flowers, and a mix of US dollars and Tanzanian currency as part of the generous surprise.

Overwhelmed with joy, Mama Dangote expressed her gratitude in her social media post, writing,

"Duuuh natoka zangu site nakutana na Surprise ya zawadi yangu ya birthday kutoka kwa Mama Tom kaka Tanasha Donna yani sina cha kusema ila nasema Alhamdullillah.

"(I was about to leave the site when I encountered a surprise birthday gift from Tom's mum, Tanasha Donna. I have no words, but I say Alhamdulillah)," she wrote.

Tanasha Donna responded to Mama Dangote's post with warm wishes, saying, "Happy Belated Ma!"

Tanasha shares a birthday with her ex-mother-in-law

Tanasha Donna and Mama Dangote share the same birthday, July 7. In the past, they have celebrated their birthdays jointly, showcasing their close relationship.

On July 7, 2019, Diamond Platnumz decided to combine his mother's birthday celebration with that of his then-girlfriend, Tanasha.

The extravagant party, themed "707TheGreatGatsby," was a grand affair filled with glitz and glamour.

Diamond and Tanasha took the opportunity to announce to the world that they were expecting their first child together during this occasion.

Diamond & Tanasha Donna co-parenting

This announcement was met with great excitement from fans and the media. However, their love story took a turn in 2020, leading to their eventual separation.

Diamond Platnumz is a father to four children, each from a different baby mama. He has two children, Tiffah and Nillan, with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, another child named Dylan with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, and his youngest, Naseed Junior, with Tanasha Donna.

While Tanasha and Diamond had their share of differences in the past, they have since reconciled and are successfully co-parenting their son.