Nimemwambia mama - Bonny Mwaitege turns to President Suluhu after false death reports

The East African gospel music scene has been engulfed by false reports claiming the death of renowned singer Bonny Mwaitege.

Known for his popular hits such as 'Mke Mwema' and 'Matendo', Mwaitege has now come forward to set the record straight.

In a video shared on Tanzanian digital media platforms, Bonny Mwaitege expressed his dismay at the rumours circulating about his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

While initially reluctant to respond, the gravity of the situation compelled him to address his fans and the public directly.

"Ndugu zangu na wapenzi wa nyimbo za mtumishi wa Mungu Joseph Patson Mwaitege nimeona nijitokeze nizumgumze na nyinyi kuhusiana na taharuki na uchumi ambao umekua ukienea mitandaoni na kuchanganya watu na kuwashtua watu".

"[My dear brothers and fans of the songs of God's servant Joseph Patson Mwaitege, I have decided to come forward and speak to you regarding the confusion and rumours spreading online that have been alarming and distressing people,]" Mwaitege said.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that he is in good health and has not encountered any accidents, dismissing the rumours as baseless.

"Mimi nipo mzima wa afya, sijapata matatizo yoyote, sijapata ajali yoyote ni uzushi tu ambao bado sijajua chanzo ni nani au nini.

"[I am in good health; I have not experienced any problems or accidents. These are just baseless rumours, and I still do not know the source or the reason behind them,]" he affirmed.

Mwaitege further revealed that he has taken the matter to the authorities, who are now investigating the origins of the false reports.

Bonny Mwaitege involves Tanzanian authorities in addressing the matter

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer highlighted that the situation has been brought to the attention of experts and aides to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be identified and appropriate actions would be taken.

"Tayari nimelikabili jambo hili kwa wataalam na wasaidizi wa Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan ambao watajua chanzo ni nani na hatua zichukuliwe."

ADVERTISEMENT

"[I have already addressed this issue with experts and aides of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who will identify the source and take appropriate action,]"Mwaitege stated.

Support from Kenyan Gospel Singer Stephen Kasolo

The false news about Mwaitege's death also reached Kenyan social media, causing widespread concern among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT