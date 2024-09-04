Juma Jux follows ex Vanessa Mdee's footsteps, finds a bride in Nigeria

In recent days, Nigerians and Tanzanians have been abuzz with loved-up photos and videos of popular Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and 23-year-old Nigerian actress Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.

What started as a possible publicity stunt has turned into a real love story, much to the delight of their fans.

This is a common practice among entertainers who often use their relationships to boost their public image or promote upcoming projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his 23-year old fiancée Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Pulse Live Kenya

However, it turns out that the couple's relationship is genuine. The lovebirds are indeed engaged, as hinted by Priscilla’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, who took to social media to share the news.

Mother-in-law to Jux gives her blessing

On September 2, Iyabo Ojo, a well-known Nigerian actress and social media personality, shared a post that caught everyone’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

She referred to her daughter Priscilla as 'Iya Iyawo,' a Yoruba term that translates to 'wife,' hinting at the serious nature of the relationship.

Iyabo’s caption read, "#JP love you both 🥰🥰 @its.priscy & @juma_jux #iyaiyawoloading." This caption suggests that wedding bells might be ringing soon for the young couple.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his 23-year old fiancée Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Pulse Live Kenya

Iyabo Ojo further showed her support by formally welcoming Juma Jux into their family. The singer was treated to some traditional Nigerian hospitality, followed by a night of celebration with Iyabo and Priscilla, which shows the family’s acceptance and excitement about the union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juma Jux's relationship history

Juma Jux’s love life has always been a topic of interest, especially within the East African entertainment scene.

Although the timeline of his relationship with Priscilla is not clear, their social media posts suggest they have been dating for some time.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his 23-year old fiancée Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Pulse Live Kenya

The couple went public with their relationship in July this year, not long after Juma Jux ended his previous relationship with Tanzanian ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakup came after a video of Jux kissing Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe went viral, leading to speculations about the end of his relationship with Karen.

Before Karen, Juma Jux was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Mdee, a U.S.-based Tanzanian singer.

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu Pulse Live Kenya

The two were considered one of East Africa’s golden couples, sharing a six-year romance that dominated entertainment headlines. Their breakup was a shock to many fans.

After the split, Vanessa moved to the United States, where she found love again with Nigerian-American musician and actor Rotimi. The couple now has two children together.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh start for Juma Jux in Nigeria

Juma Jux’s journey in love seems to have taken a positive turn. After witnessing his ex Vanessa Mdee find happiness in Nigeria, Jux has also found love in the same land.

ece-auto-gen

This time, it's with Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Although he once admitted feeling hurt seeing Vanessa move on, Jux now appears to have moved on as well and found happiness.

The news of Juma Jux and Priscilla’s engagement has excited fans in both Nigeria and Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians, known for their love of grand celebrations and beautiful weddings, are eagerly awaiting details of the big day.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his 23-year old fiancée Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. Pulse Live Kenya