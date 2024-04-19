The sports category has moved to a new website.

Juma Jux's risky deal with ex-girlfriend that came back to bite him

Amos Robi

Juma Jux broke up with his now ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu after a video of him and Huddah Monroe kissing

Juma Jux & his ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu
Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has opened up about the impact his interaction with Huddah Monroe had on his relationship with Karen Bujulu, a woman he was dating at the time he released a music video featuring Monroe as the video vixen.

In an interview with Millard Ayo, the musician shared that his actions with Monroe nearly cost him his relationship with Karen.

While promoting the music video, Jux invited Huddah Monroe to Tanzania, and the two were photographed kissing at the airport in full view of the media.

This led to tension between Jux and Karen, ultimately resulting in a temporary breakup.

"That was the reason we broke up, but I was not in a relationship with Huddah," said Jux.

Juma Jux and Huddah Monroe kissing
Jux admitted that he had informed Karen about the promotional steps involving Huddah before her arrival.

"I told her, and she knew Huddah was going to come, but sometimes things just don't work out," said Jux.

Jux said he spent months apologising to Karen and working to repair their relationship. According to Jux, he never follows up with a woman after a breakup, but with Karen, he admitted guilt and followed up to make things right.

"It was not right, and it was not fair to do that to her. I became a changed man, and even those close to me noticed the positive changes in me," said Jux.

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu
Jux took several steps to reconcile with Karen, including handing her his phone and password, giving her the freedom to block other women and explore his device as she pleased—something he had not done before.

"I went all in and told her she was my girl. That's when people knew who she was," said Jux.

Despite their reconciliation, Jux and Karen have since broken up again. Jux cited his inability to keep promises as the reason for the split. "I promised a lot of things that I couldn't keep," he explained.

Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu
Before Karen, Jux had also been in a relationship with U.S.-based singer Vanessa Mdee, whom he dated for six years before they split.

The two later broke up, and Vanessa went on to marry singer cum actor Rotimi and have two children together.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
