Juma Jux's risky deal with ex-girlfriend that came back to bite him

In an interview with Millard Ayo, the musician shared that his actions with Monroe nearly cost him his relationship with Karen.

While promoting the music video, Jux invited Huddah Monroe to Tanzania, and the two were photographed kissing at the airport in full view of the media.

This led to tension between Jux and Karen, ultimately resulting in a temporary breakup.

"That was the reason we broke up, but I was not in a relationship with Huddah," said Jux.

Juma Jux and Huddah Monroe kissing Pulse Live Kenya

Jux admitted that he had informed Karen about the promotional steps involving Huddah before her arrival.

"I told her, and she knew Huddah was going to come, but sometimes things just don't work out," said Jux.

Jux said he spent months apologising to Karen and working to repair their relationship. According to Jux, he never follows up with a woman after a breakup, but with Karen, he admitted guilt and followed up to make things right.

"It was not right, and it was not fair to do that to her. I became a changed man, and even those close to me noticed the positive changes in me," said Jux.

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu Pulse Live Kenya

Jux took several steps to reconcile with Karen, including handing her his phone and password, giving her the freedom to block other women and explore his device as she pleased—something he had not done before.

"I went all in and told her she was my girl. That's when people knew who she was," said Jux.

Despite their reconciliation, Jux and Karen have since broken up again. Jux cited his inability to keep promises as the reason for the split. "I promised a lot of things that I couldn't keep," he explained.

Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulub Pulse Live Kenya

Before Karen, Jux had also been in a relationship with U.S.-based singer Vanessa Mdee, whom he dated for six years before they split.