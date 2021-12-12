Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Zuchu performed before a charged audience who had filled the Buntwani Waterfront Park to see her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zuchu confirmed that the reception she received from her fans in Kenya had been unbelievable for her.

She added that she was forced to confirm with her manager on whether there was another act scheduled for the night, only to be told that she was it.

"Yesterday was more than a show to me, I kept asking is there any other artist and my manager kept telling me 'Zuchu, msanii ni wewe pekee (You are the only artist today)'

"God am Grateful 😇 thank you to each and everyone of you. Nawapenda sana, Kenya is my home. I love y'all so much," she posted.

It was her maiden performance in Kenya.

She has been named as the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021.

Here is a list of Kenya's top 10 music videos:-