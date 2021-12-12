RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

I kept asking whether they had come to see another musician - Zuchu

Tanzanian singer Zuchu on stage during December 11 concert in Malindi, Kenya
Tanzanian singer Zuchu on stage during December 11 concert in Malindi, Kenya

Tanzanian superstar Zuchu was on Saturday night treated to a warm reception in Kenya's coastal town, Malindi.

Recommended articles

Zuchu performed before a charged audience who had filled the Buntwani Waterfront Park to see her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zuchu confirmed that the reception she received from her fans in Kenya had been unbelievable for her.

She added that she was forced to confirm with her manager on whether there was another act scheduled for the night, only to be told that she was it.

"Yesterday was more than a show to me, I kept asking is there any other artist and my manager kept telling me 'Zuchu, msanii ni wewe pekee (You are the only artist today)'

"God am Grateful 😇 thank you to each and everyone of you. Nawapenda sana, Kenya is my home. I love y'all so much," she posted.

It was her maiden performance in Kenya.

She has been named as the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021.

Here is a list of Kenya's top 10 music videos:-

Most Watched Music Videos

  1. Zuchu - Sukari (Official Music Video)
  2. Mbosso Ft Diamond Platnumz - Baikoko (Official Music Video)
  3. Otile Brown X Jovial - Such Kinda Love (Official Music Video)sms skiza 7301722 to 811
  4. Willy Paul x Miss P - Liar (Official video)
  5. Ndovu ni Kuu Official video - Krispah x Khaligraph Jones x Boutross
  6. Joefes, Mejja, Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra (Official Video)
  7. Zuchu - Nyumba Ndogo (Official Music Video)
  8. Mbosso - Yalah (Official Music Video)
  9. Chiké & Simi – Running (To You) [Official Video]
  10. Rose Muhando - Wanyamazishe (Official Music Video)

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Kageni to retire from Radio, Nyashinski's private wedding, other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kageni to retire from Radio, Nyashinski's private wedding, other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Harrysong teams up with Fireboy DML & Olamide on 'She Knows' ahead of East Africa tour

Harrysong teams up with Fireboy DML & Olamide on 'She Knows' ahead of East Africa tour

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Trending

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Communication Authority of Kenya Director general Ezra Chiloba

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend