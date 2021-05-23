Comedian Terence Creative reveals situation with children and Baby Mama (Screenshots)

Comedian Terence Macharia popularly known as Terence Creative has alleged that he rarely sees his two daughters and only visits them at school.
Wamekuja once in 7 years- Terence
In a QnA session with fans on his InstaStories, Terence came clean about the situation with his daughters from his previous relationship.
“Why are you avoiding the questions about your daughters?” asked a fan.
The comedian then disclosed that he intentionally avoids the topic but opened up that despite his efforts at being a good dad, he still does not have shared custody over his two children.
“I only visit them at school coz mahali walikuwa wanaishi walihama and I dont know where wanaishi sahii….inauma sana hata baada ya kuwa a good dad and a provider bado nanyimwa shared custody….”
Terence claims that he has been facing frustration from his baby mama Eunice Waneta and her family and his daughters last came to visit him 7 years ago.
“Their mum and family frustrates the visit to my place, in 7 years wamekuja once.”
The comedian claims that he can only go to Nakuru to visit one of his children who schools there.
He has 2 children from his previous relationship with Waneta and one child from his current relationship with Milly Chebby.
In May 2020, Waneta admitted that Terence physically abused her and she cut all communication with him.
In 2019, the comedian admitted to cheating on his wife, Milly, but chose to forgive each other and move on. The two said that they didn't want to throw away 7 years of marriage despite of what they had been through.
