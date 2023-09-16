Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Bahati - Huyu

'Huyu' by Bahati is a vibrant and infectious song that jubilantly celebrates love and the joy of being in a couple.

The lyrics, while uncomplicated, overflow with sincerity as the singer expresses profound gratitude and admiration for his significant other.

The melody, a fusion of pop and afrobeat elements, is both lively and catchy, setting the perfect backdrop for this heartfelt tribute to romance.

'Huyu' is a musical invitation to dance, sing along, and revel in the enchanting essence of love, reminding us all to cherish the beauty of being in love with that special someone.

Jux ft Jay Melody - I Need You

.Juma Jux continues to captivate his audience with yet another stunning collaboration, this time with Jay Melody, in their latest release 'I Need You.'

This melodious track is a heartfelt love song that delves into the depths of a man's emotions as he bravely opens up to the woman he adores.

Through the lyrics, he expresses his longing to be close to her, sharing intimate moments and enjoying the simple pleasure of spending the night together while sipping on beers.

'I Need You' is a harmonious blend of emotion and desire, beautifully capturing the essence of love and the yearning for a deeper connection.

Maua Sama - Kiss Me

'Kiss Me' by Maua Sama is a poignant and passionate song that serves as a heartfelt plea for love and affection. Through her soulful and emotive vocals, Maua Sama masterfully conveys the depths of longing and desire.

The lyrics invite the listener to partake in this intimate and vulnerable moment, creating a connection that transcends the boundaries of the song itself.

Maua Sama's vocal prowess shines brightly, drawing us irresistibly into her world of romance and emotion, where the power of music and love intertwine to create a captivating and unforgettable experience.

Diamond Platnumz & Wouter Kellerman - Pounds & Dollars

'Pounds and Dollars' by Diamond Platnumz delves into the profound connection between the singer and a woman who understands his every desire and need.

The lyrics portray a sense of stability and security that this woman brings to Diamond Platnumz's life, making it clear that he can't imagine life without her.

In the song, he expresses a strong desire to be close to her, to hold her hand, and to have her reciprocate those feelings.

This track encapsulates the idea that relationships can serve as a source of healing and support, to the point where separation becomes inconceivable.

Teslah ft Ndovu Kuu

Kenyan musical sensation Teslah has graced the world with a delightful gift for all the romantics out there – her latest studio creation titled 'Hubby,' featuring Ndovu Kuu.