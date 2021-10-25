The late Papa Shirandula's Mother laid to rest in Busia (Photos)

The news about the death of Mama Valeria Makokha Wafula (Papa Shirandula’s mother) was made public by actress Jackie Vike aka Awinja and Jacqueline 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde. The two were among those who travelled to Busia for the Burial ceremony.

“Today we celebrated and laid to rest Papa Shirandula’s Mum, She was one of the funniest story tellers I’ve met, alituchapia story ya Bukeko (Papa) akiwa mtoi tulikua tunaisha niaje 😁

She was very welcoming, Alikua anatuandalia unakula unachoka 😃but si ni life, Rest well Mum Valeria Makokha Wafula. We also got to visit our mentor’s grave and catch up abit 😊” shared Awinja.

On the other hand, Wilbroda wrote; “What a day it’s been. Going back to Nanderema village to lay to rest Papa Shirandula’s mum. And fondly remembering our dear Papa. Rest In Peace mama. Say hi to my husband!

Papa’s Death

The death on Mama Valeria Makokha come a year after her son Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula also passed on.

Papa Shirandula died of breathing complications at Karen Hospital where he was rushed by his family on July 18th, 2020.

The 58-year-old actor played the role of a stereotypical security guard living the daily hassle and bustle familiar to a majority of Kenyans.

Not only did he represent the new-age personalities of TV comedy, who took over from legendary characters from long-running shows like Vitimbi and Vioja Mahakamani, but he also contributed to the transformation of acting in Kenya from a low-paying job to a successful one.