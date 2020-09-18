Award-winning singer Alicia Keys has officially released her 15-track Album dubbed ALICIA and Diamond Platnumz is the only artistes from Africa featured on the Album.

The WCB President has been featured on Track number 4 in the Album called “Wasted Energy” where he sings in Swahili.

However, a section of his fans seems not happy with the 15-times Grammy Awards winner after she only gave their superstar 26 seconds on her Album ALICIA.

Diamond Platnumz and Alicia Keys

For weeks now, the hype was on Alicia’s Album with many expecting Diamond to flex his muscle on the Album, only to turn out that he was given only 26 seconds in “Wasted Energy” a 4 minutes and 20 seconds song. Indeed, it’s wasted Energy. Think about it.

Despite the few seconds that Diamond’s voice is heard in the song, it’s the song being given much attention by fans on the whole Album on YouTube.

Many felt that the Jeje hit-maker should have been allocated a few more seconds on the Album to prove to the world why he is regarded as the Lion from East Africa.

ALICIA- the album is already topping different charts on different streaming platforms; Like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, itunes among others.

Diamond, Babu Tale, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

Just the other day, Alicia released her Spotify Playlist and again Chibu Dangote appeared on it twice through His two songs; African Beauty ft Omarion and Nana ft Flavour.

Drumming support for ALICIA Diamond wrote; “it's a Privilege and Honored to be featured in this iconic Album of the Queen....Thank you @aliciakeys and my brother @therealswizzz for believing in me..... i really can't wait for the Album to be out this Friday Sept 18th 🌍........PRE ORDER NOW!!! .#ALICIA by @AliciaKeys 💣⛽🔥”.

Alicia has won numerous accolades in her career, including 15 competitive Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards, and an award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Music Publishers Association.

Wasted Energy- Alicia Keys ft Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz and Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys's Album Topping Carts

Reactions form Fans

dayana___cute “Daah yan kama alimpa sekunde chache hvo bora angeacha tu😒😒. Daah”

ofcialzuchu “Sauti yake kusikika inatosha 🔥🔥🔥”

sonyboyclassic “Mbona naomba kidogo sana jamani”

junior5leraz “Ila simba katunyma uhondo , kaimba kidogo sana”

maumanywele838103 “nice 👏👏👏 ukipewa ata sekunde tumia beat na souti umetenda haki audio mack mbona bado awajawekaaa”

benesther_jr “Dah! Mbona kdg sana”

pambakaliboy “Barida tu kivyovyote hata angekutaja tu kwetu hicho nikitu kikubwa🦁🦁🦁🦁”

mgunda_official “🤔🤔 hapa itabidii tufanye naee colabo yetu”

alphagram21 “@iamphdabdulrahman kaimbe wewe sana😂😂😂....bora yeye aliyeimba kdgo anasikilizwa na Wazungu saa Hizi”

aisha.john.5243817 “Sekunde lakini kaimba au hajaimba chuki mbaya jamani looooh...mpumzisheni kaka wa watu na maneno madogo madogo pia na yeye kazaliwa kila atakacho fanya kwa waja kibaya fanyeni na nyinyi tuone fyuuuuu”

phinamango_ “Ila alicia keys hajafanya poa kabisa kama alikua hataki si bora angemwambia tu, kwanini amchomeke pale mwishooo tena kaimba vijisekunde viwili vitatu jamani, hee Jamani”

_.nemmy “Utumwa bado unaendelea 😂😂😂 sio kwa sekunde hizo”