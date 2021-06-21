The Only Baby Mama that celebrated Diamond Platnumz on Father’s Day

Owing to this fact, the award-winning singer currently has four children from his baby mamas; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan Businesswoman, Zari Hassan, Dylan, with Tanzania’s Hamisa Mobetto and Naseed Junior with Kenya’s Tanasha Donna.

As the world celebrated Father’s Day yesterday, Sunday June 20th, only one of the three baby mamas decided to celebrate Chibu Dangote.

Zari Hassan took to her Instagram Stories to appreciate Diamond, writing, "Happy Father's Day baba watoto...praying for many more years for you and your kids together."

The Only Baby Mama that celebrated Diamond on Father’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

Tanasha and Hamisa

On Mother’s Day 2021 last month, Tanasha and Hamisa took the chance to appreciate each other in a rare gesture of good-natured relations between them.

Ms Donna took to her Insta-stories to wish Hamisa Mobetto a Happy Mother’s Day with a Message that reads; “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mama Dylan @HamisaMobetto”.

Upon seeing the message Ms Mobetto replied with “Happy Mother’s Day Mama Ni”.

Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond’s Other Children

In January 2021, Platnumz revealed that he might have two other children other than the publicly known four children.

During an interview on Wasafi FM, he disclosed that he was recently informed of two other older children who, according to his mother Sanura Kassim, are likely his.

“Kusema ukweli inawezekana niko na watoto sita. Kwa sababu mtoto mmoja Mwanza ambaye of course mamake hakuwa hajaniambia. Mimi nilikuwa nafikiria Latiffa ndio mtoto wangu wa kwanza lakini nimejua niko na mtoto mwingine wa kwanza wa kike pia. Mama amemuona akasema daah! Mwanangu huyu ni mwanao. Mimi bado sijamuona ,” said Diamond.