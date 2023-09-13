Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

The veteran actor who made a name for himself performing secondary school literature books is the founder and chief executive officer of Theatrix Crew which heavily delves into theatre.

Through his journey in the arts, he has not only made a name for himself but has also helped others find their footing in the limelight.

Speaking to Cheptoek Boyo on BuzzCentral, Alliwah said he had even lived with Jalang'o at some point in a slum as they tried to make their way up in the art industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alliwah described Jalang'o as a creative person and one who was dedicated to his craft despite the challenges he faced.

"Jalang'o is very artistic and very creative, he used to walk from Kasarani to our rehearsal space in Uhuru Park, at one point we even lived with him in Mugomoini," Alliwah said.

Alliwah David and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

The actor who currently plays the role of 'Mr Prosectutor' on Vioja Mahakamani took pride in the number of people he has also had a hand in mentoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others who worked with Alliwah before stardom include Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi, actor Nick Kwach, comedian Sammy Kioko, Martin Githinji and content creator Jacky Vike.

Alliwah, who embarked on his artistic journey in 2004, emphasises the importance of using platforms for positive influence. He applauds the likes of YouTuber Lynne Ngugi, who also emerged from his creative group, for leveraging their reach to inspire and educate.

While Alliwah is recognised for his role as Mr Prosecutor in 'Vioja Mahakamani,' he has graced various other shows, including 'Celina.'

Reflecting on his role, he acknowledged the challenge of stepping into the shoes of the late Gibson Gathu, who had portrayed the character for over three decades.

Alliwah David Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Actor/Actress of the Year