The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

Amos Robi

Jalang'o was among the first cast members of Alliwah's theatre crew

A collage of Jalang'o Alliwah David and Lynn Ngugi
A collage of Jalang'o Alliwah David and Lynn Ngugi

Singer and veteran theatre actor Alliwah David has spoken of the stars he has mentored who are now big personalities in different industries.

Recommended articles

The veteran actor who made a name for himself performing secondary school literature books is the founder and chief executive officer of Theatrix Crew which heavily delves into theatre.

Through his journey in the arts, he has not only made a name for himself but has also helped others find their footing in the limelight.

Speaking to Cheptoek Boyo on BuzzCentral, Alliwah said he had even lived with Jalang'o at some point in a slum as they tried to make their way up in the art industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alliwah described Jalang'o as a creative person and one who was dedicated to his craft despite the challenges he faced.

"Jalang'o is very artistic and very creative, he used to walk from Kasarani to our rehearsal space in Uhuru Park, at one point we even lived with him in Mugomoini," Alliwah said.

Alliwah David and Jalang'o
Alliwah David and Jalang'o Alliwah David and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

The actor who currently plays the role of 'Mr Prosectutor' on Vioja Mahakamani took pride in the number of people he has also had a hand in mentoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others who worked with Alliwah before stardom include Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi, actor Nick Kwach, comedian Sammy Kioko, Martin Githinji and content creator Jacky Vike.

Alliwah, who embarked on his artistic journey in 2004, emphasises the importance of using platforms for positive influence. He applauds the likes of YouTuber Lynne Ngugi, who also emerged from his creative group, for leveraging their reach to inspire and educate.

While Alliwah is recognised for his role as Mr Prosecutor in 'Vioja Mahakamani,' he has graced various other shows, including 'Celina.'

Reflecting on his role, he acknowledged the challenge of stepping into the shoes of the late Gibson Gathu, who had portrayed the character for over three decades.

Alliwah David
Alliwah David Alliwah David Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Actor/Actress of the Year

In October 2022, Alliwah was conferred with the award of Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President William Ruto for his contribution to the art space.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube

Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

Why Mzungu Mwitu gets feeling of guilt with Ruth Matete’s daughter

Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Rema makes history with MTV VMA win with Selena Gomez, thanks Fela for starting Afrobeats

Khalif Kairo's Biography: Age, early parenthood & life regrets

Khalif Kairo's Biography: Age, early parenthood & life regrets

Capital FM's Sean Cardovillis to be honoured in memorial service ahead of burial

Capital FM's Sean Cardovillis to be honoured in memorial service ahead of burial

'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh signs lucrative deal with KBL

'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh signs lucrative deal with KBL

Betty & Gloria Kyallo share mum's health update after undergoing surgery

Betty & Gloria Kyallo share mum's health update after undergoing surgery

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV presenter Fred Machoka unable to hold his tears on his 70th birthday celebrations

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Jasmine Mungai and her husband DJ Gee Gee during their wedding

Jasmine Mungai reflects on life 1 year after ending marriage with DJ Gee Gee

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom