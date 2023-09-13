Singer and veteran theatre actor Alliwah David has spoken of the stars he has mentored who are now big personalities in different industries.
Thespian Alliwah David speaks on mentoring Jalang'o & Lynn Ngugi before stardom
Jalang'o was among the first cast members of Alliwah's theatre crew
Recommended articles
The veteran actor who made a name for himself performing secondary school literature books is the founder and chief executive officer of Theatrix Crew which heavily delves into theatre.
Through his journey in the arts, he has not only made a name for himself but has also helped others find their footing in the limelight.
Speaking to Cheptoek Boyo on BuzzCentral, Alliwah said he had even lived with Jalang'o at some point in a slum as they tried to make their way up in the art industry.
Alliwah described Jalang'o as a creative person and one who was dedicated to his craft despite the challenges he faced.
"Jalang'o is very artistic and very creative, he used to walk from Kasarani to our rehearsal space in Uhuru Park, at one point we even lived with him in Mugomoini," Alliwah said.
The actor who currently plays the role of 'Mr Prosectutor' on Vioja Mahakamani took pride in the number of people he has also had a hand in mentoring.
Others who worked with Alliwah before stardom include Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi, actor Nick Kwach, comedian Sammy Kioko, Martin Githinji and content creator Jacky Vike.
Alliwah, who embarked on his artistic journey in 2004, emphasises the importance of using platforms for positive influence. He applauds the likes of YouTuber Lynne Ngugi, who also emerged from his creative group, for leveraging their reach to inspire and educate.
While Alliwah is recognised for his role as Mr Prosecutor in 'Vioja Mahakamani,' he has graced various other shows, including 'Celina.'
Reflecting on his role, he acknowledged the challenge of stepping into the shoes of the late Gibson Gathu, who had portrayed the character for over three decades.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite Actor/Actress of the Year
In October 2022, Alliwah was conferred with the award of Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President William Ruto for his contribution to the art space.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke