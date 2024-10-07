Thee Pluto's frustration grows amid claims he threw Felicity out, took everything

Digital creator and Forex trader Thee Pluto has hit back at bloggers for spreading false information regarding his breakup with Felicity Shiru.

His frustration came after several online rumours claimed he mistreated Felicity during their separation, accusations that Thee Pluto strongly denies.

Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru break-up

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 11, Thee Pluto took to his Instagram page to announce the end of his three-year relationship with Felicity.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ex couple, who share a daughter, had been together for several years and were considered one of Kenya's most popular online pairs. Pluto’s announcement was direct and asked the public to respect their decision and not engage in speculation.

“We have decided to go our separate ways and end our three-year relationship. Thank you for the continued support from family, friends, and fans. Let’s not speculate or spread lies about the situation. We will co-parent peacefully to ensure our lovely daughter’s life is not affected. Please give us some space during this hard time,” Pluto posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Thee Pluto chase away Felicity Shiru from his mansion?

Shortly after Felicity's move, a popular Facebook blogger shared controversial claims that added fuel to the fire.

Pulse Live Kenya

The post alleged that Thee Pluto had kicked Felicity out of their home and refused to let her take anything from the house apart from her clothes and their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the blogger, this forced Felicity to start from scratch, purchasing even the most basic household items for her new place.

The rumour quickly spread across social media, prompting Thee Pluto to respond. In an Instagram post, the frustrated content creator slammed bloggers for spreading lies about him. “I don’t understand why bloggers choose to write lies about me all the time. Only if you knew the truth, but I have decided to hold my peace forever. Inauma!” he wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto hints at missing Felicity

Amid the tension, Thee Pluto shared a cryptic video on TikTok, which has since gone viral. In the video, he expressed how much he misses someone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he didn’t mention anyone by name, netizens were quick to assume that his message was directed at Felicity, the mother of his child.

In the video, Thee Pluto said, “I miss you. I miss your smile, I miss your hugs, I miss your jokes. I miss how you made me feel. I miss everything.”