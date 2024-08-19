TikTok community builds dream house for late Brian Chira's grandmother [Videos]

The TikTok community has come together to fulfill the dream of the late TikToker Brian Chira by building a modern house for his grandmother.

This heartwarming gesture has brought immense joy to Chira’s grandmother, who was deeply touched by the kindness shown to her in honour of her late grandson.

TikTokers fulfill late Brian Chira’s dream

Before his unexpected passing, Brian Chira frequently expressed his desire to build a comfortable home for his grandmother.

"Naitwa Chira, Brian Chira. Shosho, you are going through blessings. I want to build her a 2 bedroom somewhere so she can feel good and she can look like the other women. If you are not money, you cannot stress me."

Brian Chira's grandmother with TikToker Baba Talisha Pulse Live Kenya

Determined to honour his memory, TikTokers decided to take action and build the house.

Brian Chira's grandmother excited after completion of her new house

The house is finally completed, and Chira’s grandmother is overwhelmed with emotion. In a video shared by Obidan Della, she expressed her profound gratitude to the TikTok community for making her late grandson’s dream a reality.

"Mimi tu ni kushukuru. Hata nashindwa na vile mmefanya. Lakini kila nasema wa TikTok mbarikiwe sana na Mungu na ikuwe tu mnatupigia simu niskie hii simu inatoka kwa fulani. Nawapenda sana. Hata nashindwa na vile mmenifanyia. Na mkuwe mnakuja hata kutembea huku. mnona vile nimejenga nyumba kubwa ya wageni. kuna ya wasichana na ya wavulana pande ile ingine.

"(I'm just grateful for your kindness. I can't believe it. I always pray that God blesses TikTokers. Please stay in touch with us. Keep calling our phones. I love you so much. I can't believe what you have done for us. May God bless you. And keep visiting us. You can see how I have built a big house. We will designate visitor rooms so that you can visit us here. The house will be branded Chira's clan," she said with joy and appreciation), she said.

The house: A symbol of love and community

The house not only fulfills Chira’s wish but also serves as a reminder of the love and generosity that the TikTok community can bring together. It will be named Chira’s Clan according to Chira's grandmother.

TikToker Obidan, who was closely involved in the project, revealed that Chira’s grandmother will be moving into her new home within the next two weeks, before the end of August.

"The house is very ready, and she will move before this month (August) ends. She is very happy, and I'm glad that we have honored him as Chira's friend. I know Chira is happy wherever he is," Obidan shared while speaking to a local media house.