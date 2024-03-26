The sports category has moved to a new website.

He made sacrifices for me - Chira's grandma remembers their last chat in touching tribute

Lynet Okumu

Welcome to this live blog of Brian Chira's funeral. We'll give you live updates on the progress.

TikToker Brian Chira
TikToker Brian Chira

Brian Chira, a popular TikToker, will be laid to rest today at his family's residence in Gathanje, Ingitei village, located in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

Chira was the son of the late Sofia Wambui Chira, grandson of Esther Njeri, and nephew to Regina Njoki Chira and the late Alice Njoki Chira.

A memorial service and tribute ceremony were held on March 25, at Rainbow Resort in Ruiru to honor and celebrate his life.

Chira tragically lost his life on March 16, 2024, following a road accident in Kiambu County.

3: 40
3: 40

Emotions run high as Brian Chira is finally laid to rest, kilometers away from grandma's home

2:45

Burial: Mourners make way for families to pay their last respects for Brian Chira

1: 58

Brian Chira's grandmother pays her last tribute to the fallen TikToker. "Brian Chira was my first grandson, born by my first daughter. He was my best friend since childhood. He has been providing for us and has been obedient as always. He took care of his cousins. He could wash and clean the house. his greater goal was to see us settle in a big modern house and have our compound. he made so many sacrifices for me. He quit his studies to work and make ends meet for us. Brian always made random visits at home. I wish he knew how he was in the society, but now I know. Brian is a star. On his last visit which was March 9, we talked about our family. He has left a big gap in our lives. He always asked me to love him the way he was. "

1:44

Friends of Brian Chira including Nyako, King Roso pour heavy tributes to the fallen TikToker

1:00

Otile Brown delivers a powerful performance at Brian Chira's burial ceremony in Githunguri

12: 46

Disruption mars Brian Chira's burial as mourners refuse to maintain silence during speeches

12: 26

Mourners delight as Gospel singers Stephen Kasoslo and Justina Syokau deliver powerful performances at Brian Chira's funeral

12: 04

Heavy security deployed at Brian Chira's funeral in Githunguri as the funeral program begins

12: 04

The convoy carrying Brian Chira's body has arrived in Githunguri, where he will be laid to rest.

11: 40

Brian Chira's body will be laid to rest today at his family's residence in Gathanje, Ingitei village, located in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

11: 40

Fans, TikTokers, and other celebrities flock Brian Chira's home in Githunguri ahead of his burial ceremony

10:30

Brian Chira's funeral convoy leaves KU morgue for Githunguri
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
9:00

Thousands turn up at KU morgue to view Brian Chira's body

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
