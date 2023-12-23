The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

Lynet Okumu

Describing him as supportive, fun, loving, and caring, Sue acknowledged the unwavering support from her husband in her culinary endeavors.

Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband
Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband

Renowned for her culinary prowess and daily gastronomic delights for her husband, Sue Owino recently shared an exciting milestone with her followers—a brand-new car gifted by her husband.

Recommended articles

In an X post on December 23, Sue unveiled the stunning vehicle through a series of captivating photos, accompanied by a simple yet powerful caption: "My husband just bought me my first car."

In a previous interview, Sue Owino provided insights into her culinary journey, revealing that her passion for cooking ignited when she was just around eight years old.

ADVERTISEMENT
Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband
Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

Her motivation? A deep-seated desire to learn, no matter how seemingly insignificant the knowledge.

Sue's famous phrase, 'We shall try again tomorrow,' reflects her commitment to continuous improvement and exploration in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sue has been captivating audiences with her culinary creations for over a year, she has kept her husband's identity private.

Describing him as supportive, fun, loving, and caring, Sue acknowledged the unwavering support from her partner in her culinary endeavors.

Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband
Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's journey has now reached a delightful milestone with the thoughtful gift of a new car, a testament to their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her growing fame and the admiration of many, Sue has faced some criticism, with claims that her content may be perceived as excessive or misleading.

In response, Sue firmly asserted that she doesn't consider herself extra but rather attributes her creativity as the driving force behind her culinary expressions.

Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband
Food Content creator Sue Owino unveils her first car, a gift from her husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Find out why TikTok banned the milk crate challenge

She believes her unique approach has resonated positively with a supportive audience who appreciate her innovative culinary flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude for the support she has received from family and friends since gaining fame, Sue Owino acknowledged the positive reception surrounding her culinary journey.

The community's encouragement has played a vital role in Sue's continued exploration of the culinary world, showcasing her dishes, and sharing her experiences.

TikToker Sueh Owino
TikToker Sueh Owino Pulse Live Kenya

In celebrating Sue Owino's journey, from her childhood passion for cooking to the heartfelt surprise from her husband, we witness the power of creativity, dedication, and joy derived from culinary endeavors.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

I got married & pregnant in 2023, no 2024 song - Justina Syokau now claims

I got married & pregnant in 2023, no 2024 song - Justina Syokau now claims

Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian Nasra Yusuff

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate