Congratulations pour in for Sue Owino after hubby gifted her for cooking every day

In an X post on December 23, Sue unveiled the stunning vehicle through a series of captivating photos, accompanied by a simple yet powerful caption: "My husband just bought me my first car."

Cooking passion ignited at eight: The Sue Owino story

In a previous interview, Sue Owino provided insights into her culinary journey, revealing that her passion for cooking ignited when she was just around eight years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Her motivation? A deep-seated desire to learn, no matter how seemingly insignificant the knowledge.

Sue's famous phrase, 'We shall try again tomorrow,' reflects her commitment to continuous improvement and exploration in the kitchen.

Sue Owino - Celebrating supportive & loving partner

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sue has been captivating audiences with her culinary creations for over a year, she has kept her husband's identity private.

Describing him as supportive, fun, loving, and caring, Sue acknowledged the unwavering support from her partner in her culinary endeavors.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's journey has now reached a delightful milestone with the thoughtful gift of a new car, a testament to their bond.

Sue Owino addresses critics& celebrates creativity

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her growing fame and the admiration of many, Sue has faced some criticism, with claims that her content may be perceived as excessive or misleading.

In response, Sue firmly asserted that she doesn't consider herself extra but rather attributes her creativity as the driving force behind her culinary expressions.

Pulse Live Kenya

She believes her unique approach has resonated positively with a supportive audience who appreciate her innovative culinary flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gratitude to family and friends

Expressing gratitude for the support she has received from family and friends since gaining fame, Sue Owino acknowledged the positive reception surrounding her culinary journey.

The community's encouragement has played a vital role in Sue's continued exploration of the culinary world, showcasing her dishes, and sharing her experiences.

Pulse Live Kenya