The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Fabian Simiyu

Pilot Njiru has explained to Miss Trudy why she was stopped from filming at the airport

Pilot Tim Njiru
Pilot Tim Njiru

Pilot Tim Njiru has finally weighed in on the Miss Trudy saga that unfolded at the airport when security personnel barred her from filming content on the premises.

Recommended articles

In addition to being a pilot, Tim is also a content creator and he stated that he has been filming his content for nearly 23 years, which gives him a wealth of experience in this area compared to Trudy, who has only been doing it for a few months.

He then explained that filming at the airport, especially while throwing tantrums, requires special permission from the authorities.

Tim Njiru
Tim Njiru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Miss Trudy calls out airport security after being arrested

"Dear Miss Trudy, I hope this finds you well. I am a Kenyan content creator with 23 years work experience doing the same thing you’ve been doing for months.

"Airport Filming, especially where you were throwing tantrums takes a special form of permission," Tim tweeted.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on April 18, 2023, Miss Trudy narrated her ordeal and called out the airport's security for what she termed as unlawful arrest and harassment of content creators.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss Trudy calls out airport security for unlawful arrest
Miss Trudy calls out airport security for unlawful arrest Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

"Am leaving Mombasa going back to Nairobi someone stops me at the entrance... starts harassing me telling me to stop creating content. Content creators should have a right to create content. This should not be happening in 2023," she said.

Njiru, a former journalist, left media school to pursue his passion for aviation and enrolled at the Flight Training Centre to become a pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of training, he achieved his lifelong dream on May 9, 2019, when he completed his first solo flight.

Pilot Tim Njiru
Pilot Tim Njiru Pulse Live Kenya

This memorable moment was commemorated with a time-honored tradition in aviation where he was doused with a bucket of water after successfully landing the plane.

With his private pilot's license, Njiru is now qualified to operate various types of aircraft.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education