Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

In addition to being a pilot, Tim is also a content creator and he stated that he has been filming his content for nearly 23 years, which gives him a wealth of experience in this area compared to Trudy, who has only been doing it for a few months.

He then explained that filming at the airport, especially while throwing tantrums, requires special permission from the authorities.

"Dear Miss Trudy, I hope this finds you well. I am a Kenyan content creator with 23 years work experience doing the same thing you’ve been doing for months.

"Airport Filming, especially where you were throwing tantrums takes a special form of permission," Tim tweeted.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on April 18, 2023, Miss Trudy narrated her ordeal and called out the airport's security for what she termed as unlawful arrest and harassment of content creators.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong.

"Am leaving Mombasa going back to Nairobi someone stops me at the entrance... starts harassing me telling me to stop creating content. Content creators should have a right to create content. This should not be happening in 2023," she said.

Who is Tim Njiru?

Njiru, a former journalist, left media school to pursue his passion for aviation and enrolled at the Flight Training Centre to become a pilot.

After years of training, he achieved his lifelong dream on May 9, 2019, when he completed his first solo flight.

This memorable moment was commemorated with a time-honored tradition in aviation where he was doused with a bucket of water after successfully landing the plane.