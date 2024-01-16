Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

These well-known personalities have proudly shared their joy on social media platforms, celebrating their youngsters' achievements.

From radio presenters to reggae entertainers, celebrities are embracing this significant milestone in their children's lives.

Alex Mathenge's son - Mang'u High School

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Mathenge, who has kept his family life relatively private, took to Instagram to celebrate his son's admission to Mang'u High School.

In a rare post, Mathenge expressed his pride and humorously remarked, "My firstborn @smoothshawnleo joined Mang'u High School today! We thank God! I am a very proud Dad. Na sasa muanze kuniongelesha na heshima kidogo niko na kijana ako high school (on a light note)."

This public acknowledgement reflects both parental pride and the acknowledgement of the child's growth.

Alex Mathenge when he admitted his son at Mang'u High School Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeridah Andayi's daughter Norah Zawadi - Alliance Girls High School

Jeridah Andayi, a popular radio presenter on Radio Citizen, shared her joy as her daughter, Norah Zawadi, gained admission to Alliance Girls High School, one of the country's top schools.

Andayi, reflecting on the time spent with her daughter during primary school, expressed mixed emotions as she bid farewell to her child.

Jerida Andayi and her daughter Norah Zawadi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Moh Spice's daughter - Alliance Girls High School

Reggae entertainer DJ Moh Spice, known for his vibrant music, was beaming with pride as his daughter officially became a student at Alliance Girls High School.

Accompanied by her uncle DJ Kymnickdee, the young girl embraced the journey of being a 'busherian' with enthusiasm and excitement.

DJ Moh Spice and his daughter during admission to Alliance High School Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Bii Kaproron

The popular Kalenjin singer whose daughter scored 400 marks joined Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County.

Kaproron shared a snippet of a photo of himself outside the school gate after admitting his daughter.

In the KCPE the top candidate Michael Waturere who scored 428 marks has also joined Mang'u High School.

Ben Bii Kaproron and his daughter Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT