RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Amos Robi

Among celebrity kids that wrote the KCPE examination include Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus, Jeridah Andayi's daughter Norah and Alex Mathenge's son

Alex Mathenge and his son during admission to Mang'u High School
Alex Mathenge and his son during admission to Mang'u High School

As Form One students across Kenya prepare to embark on their high school journey after the release of the Kenyan Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), celebrities' children are among the 1.6 million candidates transitioning to the next level of education.

These well-known personalities have proudly shared their joy on social media platforms, celebrating their youngsters' achievements.

From radio presenters to reggae entertainers, celebrities are embracing this significant milestone in their children's lives.

Alex Mathenge, who has kept his family life relatively private, took to Instagram to celebrate his son's admission to Mang'u High School.

In a rare post, Mathenge expressed his pride and humorously remarked, "My firstborn @smoothshawnleo joined Mang'u High School today! We thank God! I am a very proud Dad. Na sasa muanze kuniongelesha na heshima kidogo niko na kijana ako high school (on a light note)."

This public acknowledgement reflects both parental pride and the acknowledgement of the child's growth.

Alex Mathenge when he admitted his son at Mang'u High School
Alex Mathenge when he admitted his son at Mang'u High School

Jeridah Andayi, a popular radio presenter on Radio Citizen, shared her joy as her daughter, Norah Zawadi, gained admission to Alliance Girls High School, one of the country's top schools.

Andayi, reflecting on the time spent with her daughter during primary school, expressed mixed emotions as she bid farewell to her child.

Jerida Andayi and her daughter Norah Zawadi
Jerida Andayi and her daughter Norah Zawadi

Reggae entertainer DJ Moh Spice, known for his vibrant music, was beaming with pride as his daughter officially became a student at Alliance Girls High School.

Accompanied by her uncle DJ Kymnickdee, the young girl embraced the journey of being a 'busherian' with enthusiasm and excitement.

DJ Moh Spice and his daughter during admission to Alliance High School
DJ Moh Spice and his daughter during admission to Alliance High School

The popular Kalenjin singer whose daughter scored 400 marks joined Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County.

Kaproron shared a snippet of a photo of himself outside the school gate after admitting his daughter.

In the KCPE the top candidate Michael Waturere who scored 428 marks has also joined Mang'u High School.

Ben Bii Kaproron and his daughter
Ben Bii Kaproron and his daughter
Abel Mutua is yet to reveal the school his daughter has joined.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
