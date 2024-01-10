Mumbus, Norah Zawadi pair up for a show as they prep to join high school in a week

The duo, Stephanie, affectionately known as Mumbus, and Norah Zawadi, engage in a candid 'girl talk' session as they eagerly anticipate the commencement of their high school journey just a week away.

The episode unfolds with an air of genuine excitement, capturing the authentic camaraderie between the two teenagers.

Despite their prior online interactions, the set of the episode becomes the backdrop for their first face-to-face meeting, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the conversation.

As Mumbus and Zawadi delve into the heart of their discussion, they offer viewers an insider's perspective on their favourite aspects of primary education, sharing moments of joy and navigating the challenges along the way.

Mumbus and Norah Zawadi Pulse Live Kenya

The palpable enthusiasm in their voices resonates with authenticity, creating a relatable and engaging experience for the audience.

Providing a sneak peek into their world, the show promises a genuine portrayal of their journey, ranging from cherished memories of primary school to humorous and enlightening anecdotes of embarrassing moments.

The episode becomes a canvas for the teenagers to paint a vivid picture of their experiences, creating a connection with viewers who may find echoes of their own journeys.

A significant highlight of the episode is the shared excitement surrounding the completion of primary education—a milestone that signals the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Mumbus and Zawadi reflect on the moments that instilled confidence and empowerment, underscoring their resilience and positive outlook as they stand on the brink of new adventures in high school.

In the 20-minute-long episode, the duo delves into the influence of their parents, Judy Nyawira and Jerida Andayi, shaping their lives and futures.