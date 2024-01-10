The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbus, Norah Zawadi pair up for a show as they prep to join high school in a week

Amos Robi

Both Norah and Mumbus sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2023

Mumbus and Norah Zawadi
In a highly anticipated video, the daughters of personalities Judy Nyawira and Jerida Andayi teamed up for an exciting episode on Judy Nyawira's YouTube channel.

The duo, Stephanie, affectionately known as Mumbus, and Norah Zawadi, engage in a candid 'girl talk' session as they eagerly anticipate the commencement of their high school journey just a week away.

The episode unfolds with an air of genuine excitement, capturing the authentic camaraderie between the two teenagers.

Despite their prior online interactions, the set of the episode becomes the backdrop for their first face-to-face meeting, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the conversation.

As Mumbus and Zawadi delve into the heart of their discussion, they offer viewers an insider's perspective on their favourite aspects of primary education, sharing moments of joy and navigating the challenges along the way.

Mumbus and Norah Zawadi
Mumbus and Norah Zawadi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

The palpable enthusiasm in their voices resonates with authenticity, creating a relatable and engaging experience for the audience.

Providing a sneak peek into their world, the show promises a genuine portrayal of their journey, ranging from cherished memories of primary school to humorous and enlightening anecdotes of embarrassing moments.

The episode becomes a canvas for the teenagers to paint a vivid picture of their experiences, creating a connection with viewers who may find echoes of their own journeys.

A significant highlight of the episode is the shared excitement surrounding the completion of primary education—a milestone that signals the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

READ: Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Mumbus and Zawadi reflect on the moments that instilled confidence and empowerment, underscoring their resilience and positive outlook as they stand on the brink of new adventures in high school.

In the 20-minute-long episode, the duo delves into the influence of their parents, Judy Nyawira and Jerida Andayi, shaping their lives and futures.

Beyond the serious discussions about school and growing up, the girls infuse the episode with fun trivia, ensuring that viewers are not only entertained but left eagerly yearning for more glimpses into their vibrant personalities and shared experiences.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
