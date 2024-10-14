Trevor Ombija hilariously seeks prayers regarding his relationship with Mashirima

Media personality Trevor Ombija brought laughter to the solemn atmosphere of Mashirima Kapombe’s mother’s burial ceremony with his light-hearted remarks about his relationship with Mashirima.

His comments not only entertained the attendees but also highlighted the bond he shares with the TV presenter.

Trevor's playful comments at burial of Mashirima Kapombe's mum

During the ceremony, Ombija expressed his appreciation for Mashirima’s kind heart, noting their special connection.

However, it was his humorous twist on the nature of their relationship that caught everyone’s attention. He jokingly suggested that he wouldn't mind being related to Mashirima in a different way, adding that he currently has one wife, leaving room for more if necessary.

“Mimi na Mashirima tuna uhusiano wa karibu sana. In 2019, yeye ndio mtu wa kwanza nilifanya naye kazi katika Monday Townhall. Alikuwa mkarimu, hakunionyesha madharau wala ubabe. Nampenda sana.

"Ni uhusiano wa kikazi. Lakini hata hiyo ingine ni sawa. Nawategemea mniombee... kwa sasa nina bibi mmoja, sasa nawategemea.” His light-hearted banter clearly resonated with the audience, who were heared laughing out loud.

Glimpse into Trevor Ombija’s love life

In 2021, Trevor shared his experience of navigating a breakup, followed by a brief reunion, only to face heartbreak again.

He recounted, “I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again.”

Reflecting on the emotional turmoil caused by public scrutiny, Trevor admitted that the public narrative surrounding his personal life often felt distorted and painful. He chose to keep certain aspects private, understanding the complexities of being a public figure.

Few years later, Trevor revealed that he moved on and found happiness with another woman and together they have a son.

He emphasised the significance of maintaining privacy in his personal life, particularly in light of the scrutiny and opinions that accompany public exposure.

Is Mashirima Kapombe married?

As for Mashirima Kapombe, she has a son, but has been discreet about his father. Speculation arose in 2014 when rumours linked her romantically to Kazungu Matano, famously known as Captain Otoyo. However, Mashirima has never publicly confirmed or denied these allegations.