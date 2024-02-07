Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

The rapper, famed for his hit song 'Cheza kama wewe,' revealed in an interview on Radio Citizen's 'Mambo Mseto' that he must finish building the house he started for his mum before considering moving out.

Trio Mio was asked about his earnings from music and how he has invested his cash, to which he replied that he has been quietly building his mother a house in Kajiado.

"Mpaka place nimefika atleast siezi kosa kitu ya kudishi, saizi ukiniita shughli siezi kosa kufika, my mum haezi kosa kupiga looku, siezi kosa kupiga looku so bado tunabambanya, seizi kwambia ati nmefika, niko na mamili, bado nastruggle manze.

"Bado naishi na mother mpaka nimjengee ndio nitoke," he stated.

He further stated that while he plans to advance his studies soon, his current focus is on creating more music.

During the interview, Trio Mio's mother, who is also his manager, opened up about the challenges of raising a young star and how she copes.

She revealed that like any other teenager, her son is experimental, but the foundation she laid for him has made parenting easier.

"I try to understand him a lot because it's also a first for me. He himself is a star, he's young, and it also comes down to how you raised your child from time immemorial. My children know that my word is law," Trio Mio's mother said.

"I have issues with him; he's just a normal teenager, but he knows that when I've said something, I mean it," she added.

Some of the areas Trio's mum highlighted as problematic include him not cleaning utensils, neglecting to make his bed, bringing lots of friends over and occasionally experimenting with things she does not approve of, such as alcohol.