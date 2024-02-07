The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Amos Robi

Trio Mio revealed that while he plans to advance his studies soon, his current focus is on creating more music.

Rapper Trio Mio
Rapper Trio Mio

Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has shared the ambitions he must fulfil before he can move out of his mum's house to live separately.

Recommended articles

The rapper, famed for his hit song 'Cheza kama wewe,' revealed in an interview on Radio Citizen's 'Mambo Mseto' that he must finish building the house he started for his mum before considering moving out.

Trio Mio was asked about his earnings from music and how he has invested his cash, to which he replied that he has been quietly building his mother a house in Kajiado.

"Mpaka place nimefika atleast siezi kosa kitu ya kudishi, saizi ukiniita shughli siezi kosa kufika, my mum haezi kosa kupiga looku, siezi kosa kupiga looku so bado tunabambanya, seizi kwambia ati nmefika, niko na mamili, bado nastruggle manze.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bado naishi na mother mpaka nimjengee ndio nitoke," he stated.

Rapper Trio Mio
Rapper Trio Mio Rapper Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

He further stated that while he plans to advance his studies soon, his current focus is on creating more music.

During the interview, Trio Mio's mother, who is also his manager, opened up about the challenges of raising a young star and how she copes.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that like any other teenager, her son is experimental, but the foundation she laid for him has made parenting easier.

"I try to understand him a lot because it's also a first for me. He himself is a star, he's young, and it also comes down to how you raised your child from time immemorial. My children know that my word is law," Trio Mio's mother said.

"I have issues with him; he's just a normal teenager, but he knows that when I've said something, I mean it," she added.

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa
Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trio Mio loses 2 valuables in terrifying encounter with gunmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the areas Trio's mum highlighted as problematic include him not cleaning utensils, neglecting to make his bed, bringing lots of friends over and occasionally experimenting with things she does not approve of, such as alcohol.

Regarding her son's success, Trio Mio's mother emphasised his discipline and passion for his craft, evident during studio sessions where he remains focused until the session is complete.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

Mulamwah escalates legal dispute with baby mama over co-parenting

Mulamwah escalates legal dispute with baby mama over co-parenting

It was arranged - Louis Otieno details hospital ordeal that led to his hearing loss

It was arranged - Louis Otieno details hospital ordeal that led to his hearing loss

DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son