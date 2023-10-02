The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

Lynet Okumu

Singer & car dealer Nasha Travis lists charismatic traits that make Trio Mio a special one!

Singer Nasha Travis and Trio Mio
Kenyan singer Nasha Travis has revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating rapper Trio Mio if the chance presents itself.

In an interview with Nicholas Kioko on October 1, the singer who is also a car seller in Kiambu, discussed her thoughts on Trio Mio and the qualities she admires about him.

Nasha Travis recounted how her collaboration with Trio Mio came about. Two years ago, after reaching out to her on social media, Trio Mio expressed his interest in her music and desire to collaborate.

"It was two years ago nikitoa 'Akitokea'. Trio Mio alihit DM. He was the first person to do so akaniambia I like your song and I would like to work with you," she said.

Singer Nasha Travis and Trio Mio
READ: Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

However, due to their busy schedules, they couldn't start working together immediately. Eventually, she sent him an audio which he liked and added his part, leading to their collaboration on 'Mashallah.'

"So while I wa still working we didn't get that time to start working like immediately. It took some years and finally tukapatana. So I did my audio and sent it to him and he was like hii song ni kali sana and akaamua kuweka part yake. That's how 'Mashallah' came," she said.

According to Nasha Travis, Trio Mio is not only a talented artist but also a mature, smart, and honest individual.

Singer Nasha Travis
She expressed her admiration for his qualities and noted the compatibility in their personalities due to their shared passion for music.

"Trio is a very nice guy. He's really mature, very smart and honest. I didn't expect that from him. I've not had any trouble working with him," she said.

The two have developed a close bond and communicate regularly, and Nasha is okay with the possibility of a romantic relationship given that they are both single.

"It's gotten to a point where we got close, we are talking here and there. He's single am single, you don't know what will happen. I really like his vibes, and most of his qualities are really amazing for me personally.

"A lot of things are compatible with us. Like if anything happens then you know why," she said.

Singer Nasha Travis
READ: Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper

Nasha Travis also discussed the challenges she faces when approaching some men in the music industry for work.

Some individuals expect a personal relationship instead of focusing on a professional collaboration.

Despite encountering such obstacles, she remains undeterred and continues to navigate her musical journey.

Singer Nasha Travis
Addressing the question of why she hasn't collaborated much with female artists, Nasha Travis mentioned that she aspires to work with individuals who have reached a certain level of success in the music industry.

While she has attempted to collaborate with female artists, most of them have turned her down.

Singer Nasha Travis
READ: Trio Mio goes international

According to her, working with male artists is way easier compared to female artists.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
