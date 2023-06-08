Twitter personality Kevin Monari, popularly known as Osama Otero, found himself embroiled in a legal battle on June 6, as he was served with legal documents accusing him of defamation of character.
Twitter Spaces session lands influencer Osama Otero in legal trouble
Osama Otero found himself in legal trouble after Twitter Spaces he hosted on May 25 this year
The allegations stemmed from remarks he allegedly made during a Twitter Spaces session, where he reportedly insulted his rival, Brian Mwirigi Mbabu, also known as Kalasinga.
The incident unfolded as lawyers representing Kalasinga detailed the offensive comments made by Otero, claiming that he had tarnished their client's reputation through defamatory statements and personal attacks.
The allegations and demands
In a letter from Kalasinga's legal team, Otero was accused of branding Kalasinga as a prostitute and a con man who profited from criminal activities. The lawyers transcribed the alleged derogatory remarks made by Otero, including his claim that he would expose Kalasinga as a fraud.
"You started the Space by ranting and bragging about how you are the biggest influencer in Kenya and how you do not beg for gigs as your ego does not allow it…at minute 4:00, you talked about how ‘Car Twitter’ needed you to influence their event despite the fact that you don’t own a car because of your influence.
"This is where you begin mentioning our client who happens to be a car enthusiast and a member of the so called ‘car twitter’," read the letter in the part.
The letter further outlined Otero's statements, where he referred to Kalasinga as a 'useless person' and made disparaging comments about his character.
In response to the defamation allegations, Kalasinga's lawyers demanded that Otero issue a public apology and retract all defamatory material.
They also called for proposals for financial compensation for the damage caused to Kalasinga's reputation. Additionally, Otero was warned against publishing similar defamatory material in the future.
Otero's response
In a counter-response, Otero expressed his displeasure at being served with legal documents via WhatsApp, demanding a physical copy of the letter.
He also denied the allegations made against him and demanded that Kalasinga and 'Space Ya Magari' issue apologies for their false accusations.
