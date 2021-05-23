In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live, Mdee was basking in romance as she and fiance, Rotimi were on a boat vacationing in Antigua and Barbuda.

Vanessa Mdee’s latest photo sparks Pregnancy Rumors Pulse Live Kenya

Her caption even had fans go wild speculating that she might be pregnant.

“I got miracles on miracles, a million little miracles ,” wrote Mdee.

This is not the first time Mdee is facing pregnancy speculations.

In June 2020, the singer addressed the allegations saying that she is on a mission to be an advocate for honesty, beauty and not ready to have a child then.

“Watu wanauliza vipi kuhusu mtoto. No, sina mimba bado. Not yet. But soon,” responded Vanessa Mdee.

The two lovebirds have been on a whirlwind romance, especially after December 2020 when Ms Mdee was proposed to by her boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi and it was a big Yes.

The couple started dating in October 2019 with Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

The couple now live together in Atlanta, United States.

Fan Reaction

Iamjudithheard: “This look gives me some type of feeling 🙈🙈🙈 looks like something is baking in the 🤰🏾”

Ju_ly.beb: “Sounds like someone pregnant 🥰”

Skmercado: “Why do I feel like you all are expecting a baby? If I am wrong, I am so sorry but I’ve been sensing there is a love bun in the oven.”

Vivloma: “I peep the belly or am I tripping”

Ciiru_wa_kimani: “Can I guess?... a little baby butterscotch on the way! ✨✨✨✨”

Officialmrskoroma: “Definitely pregnant ❤️👏👏”