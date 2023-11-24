Socialite Vera Sidika has announced that she will be taking a break from social media platforms as she battles an undisclosed illness.
Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans
After unveilling her son's face to the public, Sidika has maintained a relatively low profile with occassional updates on her Instagram
The mother of two shared the news on her Instagram stories, urging her followers to keep her in their thoughts and prayers during her period of recovery.
"I'm unwell, remember me in y'all prayers. I've been offline and will be staying off social media and any other apps for a bit until I feel better, All love," Vera wrote.
This announcement comes a month after Vera Sidika unveiled the face of her son, Prince Ice Brown, to the public.
Despite this, she has maintained a relatively low profile, providing glimpses into her life through occasional updates.
Aside from her health concerns, Vera has hinted at a new romantic chapter in her life following her separation from ex-husband Brown Mauzo.
The dissolution of their marriage was made public by Mauzo on August 30, 2023, while Vera was already in the United States.
Vera Sidika's mystery man after parting ways with Brown Mauzo
Shortly after her arrival in the U.S., Vera introduced her followers to a mystery man, later identified as Gideon Brown.
On October 11, 2023, she officially introduced Gideon Brown as the man who had captured her heart in the United States. The revelation was accompanied by affectionate photos and expressions of happiness from the socialite.
Responding to speculations about her new boyfriend's sexuality due to his fashion choices, Vera Sidika swiftly dismissed any assumptions about Gideon Brown being a member of the LGBTQ community.
"Y'all do understand that not all male fashion models are LGBTQ, right? Why people jump into conclusions is beyond me," she wrote.
Gideon Brown, according to his Instagram profile, is a 29-year-old New York City-based model, dancer, and actor.
Vera's journey through relationships has been notable, having previously been involved with singer Otile Brown on and off for over a year.
Some observant netizens pointed out the interesting pattern that Vera seems to have a penchant for men with the surname 'Brown' – Otile Brown, Brown Mauzo, and now Gideon Brown.
