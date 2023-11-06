Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

The father of five, on November 5, expressed his readiness to move forward with a new love interest through a heartfelt message posted on his Instagram stories.

While he didn't reveal the person's name, Brown conveyed his deep affection, indicating a commitment beyond casual dating.

Pulse Live Kenya

He made it clear that his intention was not merely to date for fun but to build a future with this person, emphasising that she possesses all the qualities he desires.

Why Brown Mauzo is ready to settle with his new found love

In his message, Brown Mauzo articulated his strong desire to build a life with his new love, expressing his readiness for commitment and marriage.

"My goal is to build with you, grow with you, and marry you. I'm not dating to waste time. I see everything I want in you, my love Chiiiiiiii," Brown Mauzo wrote.

Before his relationship announcement, Brown Mauzo shared a message that appeared to be directed towards his new lover.

Pulse Live Kenya

The message described his determination to put his partner's needs and happiness above all else.

"She turned to me and said: 'Hold me.' So I dropped the world I had been holding and picked her up with both hands. For her, I want to be the best, and I don't want these emotions to fade," he stated.

Brown Mauzo & Vera Sidika's relationship

Mauzo's previous relationship with socialite Vera Sidika came to an end in August 2023. The couple made a mutual decision to separate, and Brown Mauzo took to social media to update their fans on the amicable breakup.

Vera Sidika with her Bae Brown Mauzo

In his messages, he expressed gratitude for the unforgettable moments they had shared during their time together.

He conveyed that they had reached a point where parting ways was in the best interest of both parties and their children, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, signaling their readiness to move forward separately.

"I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways. Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it's best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately," he shared.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo's children

Brown Mauzo's family includes five children: Princess Asia, Zulfa Brown, Hakeem Mauzo, Lareesa Brown, and Prince Ice Brown.