They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

Lynet Okumu

Vera Sidika mourns the tragic loss of younger 'sister, suspects foul play

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika is currently in a state of mourning following the tragic loss of her close friend whom she considers a sister, Instagram model Aziza.

The mother of two took to her social media accounts on September 4 to express her profound grief and disbelief over a close friend's sudden passing.

In her emotional posts, Vera Sidika lamented the heartbreaking loss and shared that she had just recently engaged in a conversation with Aziza whom she considers a friend. The abruptness of the loss has left her in shock and deep sorrow.

"It's a lie. No way! We spoke just the other day. Been crying my lungs out. But why? My little sister is no more! Someone tell me it's a nightmare!" Vera Sidika wrote, accompanied by crying emojis in her status update.

Instagram model Aziza who has passed away
Instagram model Aziza who has passed away Pulse Live Kenya

Although Vera Sidika has remained relatively private about her family life, she did mention in a past interview that she comes from a family of three siblings. One of her siblings, named David Mung'asia, is the only one who has been in the spotlight.

Vera Sidika is determined to uncover the truth surrounding her sister's tragic demise. She strongly believes that her sister's promising future and immense potential may have made certain individuals uncomfortable, leading to her untimely passing.

Instagram model Aziza who has passed away
Instagram model Aziza who has passed away Pulse Live Kenya

Vera is resolute in her commitment to unravel the circumstances of the tragedy, as she suspects jealousy and ill intentions may have played a role.

She understands that jealousy is pervasive, especially in the city, and she's aware of how untrustworthy some individuals can be. Vera Sidika's resolve is to seek justice and answers in this challenging situation.

"I can promise you one thing, that girl's star is too bright to they couldn't take it anymore. They had to finish her. And we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere. I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can't trust nobody," she said.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

