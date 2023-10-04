They had to finish her! Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister'

The mother of two took to her social media accounts on September 4 to express her profound grief and disbelief over a close friend's sudden passing.

Vera Sidika mourns her friend

In her emotional posts, Vera Sidika lamented the heartbreaking loss and shared that she had just recently engaged in a conversation with Aziza whom she considers a friend. The abruptness of the loss has left her in shock and deep sorrow.

"It's a lie. No way! We spoke just the other day. Been crying my lungs out. But why? My little sister is no more! Someone tell me it's a nightmare!" Vera Sidika wrote, accompanied by crying emojis in her status update.

Although Vera Sidika has remained relatively private about her family life, she did mention in a past interview that she comes from a family of three siblings. One of her siblings, named David Mung'asia, is the only one who has been in the spotlight.

Vera Sidika Vera Sidika vows to get to the bottom of the matter

Vera Sidika is determined to uncover the truth surrounding her sister's tragic demise. She strongly believes that her sister's promising future and immense potential may have made certain individuals uncomfortable, leading to her untimely passing.

Vera is resolute in her commitment to unravel the circumstances of the tragedy, as she suspects jealousy and ill intentions may have played a role.

She understands that jealousy is pervasive, especially in the city, and she's aware of how untrustworthy some individuals can be. Vera Sidika's resolve is to seek justice and answers in this challenging situation.

"I can promise you one thing, that girl's star is too bright to they couldn't take it anymore. They had to finish her. And we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere. I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can't trust nobody," she said.