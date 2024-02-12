Reason Vinnie Baite silently quit Milele FM & the row he has with Media Max

In a candid interview during the Wamusyi Show with fellow content creators, Baite shared insights into his journey, shedding light on the reasons behind his pivotal career move.

Baite disclosed that his radio commitments had significantly restricted his ability to perform stand-up comedy, a passion he dearly missed.

"The last time I performed was in December 2022. I was previously unable to because of my radio show. But I quit. I performed today, and it's a good comeback," Baite remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Vinnie Baite Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian also hinted at his future plans, revealing his desire to create a show focusing on his father, who recently passed away.

He said the show would share tales he had with his father and expressed that it would be a great show.

Expressing his disillusionment with the radio industry, Baite advised aspiring broadcasters to reconsider their ambitions saying he had learnt radio was not what many thought is.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Given a chance, I would never go back to radio. It's not as lucrative as I thought," he confessed.

He further elaborated on the evolving media landscape, suggesting that online platforms offer more opportunities than traditional radio.

"Radio is a dying platform...people should exploit online platforms more than TV, radio," Baite advised, reflecting on the shift towards digital consumption.

Comedian Vinnie Baite Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Baite's tenure at Milele FM, alongside the legendary radio personality Francis Luchivya, came to an unannounced end, leaving fans wondering about the sudden departure.

"When I left Media Max, I felt I had enough," Baite stated, referring to the parent company of Milele FM.

Despite his exit, Baite disclosed that the media house still owes him a substantial amount of money, a matter he has chosen not to pursue aggressively.

"Media Max still owes me money, but I've decided to leave it with them," he shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT