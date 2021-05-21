Visita and Kenrazy announce a Music Comeback

On a series of teaser posts, Kenrazy shared that they were working on something set to be released on.

‘Back to Business! The 3rd Wave…. #ShidaMbili Iwake Sai?,” read Kenrazy’s post.

Visita had recently disclosed that he couldn’t afford rent or feed his family.

Rapper Pizo Dizo had on 5th May 2021 shared Visita’s plight while asking Kenyans to come to the rapper’s aid.

“Many of you know Visita Kafro the producer, the one that produced the stick, kamua Leo, Stinji guy, quality like that, that's how it goes, questions from police, dwarf, chase away demons among others, now his health is not good, he was chased away. Hospital at night, and he has been released because he does not have money to be admitted,”read her post.

16th May saw a post from Visita saying that he was glad he asked for help because most celebrities end up with depression after hiding their problems.

Visita and Kenrazy make a music comeback Pulse Live Kenya

"My Beautiful People, It's Been A While Since I Posted. I Want To Thank Everyone Who Come Through With Wonderful Support. Believe Me, I Was In Deep Hell. Physiotherapy Came Through Well.

I Also Wanna Thank God For Giving Me The Strength, And Ability To Speak And Ask For Help. Coz Most Of Us, 'celebs', Hide Our Problems, Keep Them To Ourselves And Eventually Depression. Am Not That Kind Of A Person. I Love People, And So, I Believe People Love Me. So Am Not Ashamed In Anyway. Infact, Anyone Who Felt Bad, Sorry Or Pity, I Appreciate With All My Heart. We Are On My Beautiful People, It's Been A While Since I Posted. I Want To Thank Everyone Who Come Through With Wonderful Support.

Believe Me, I Was In Deep Hell. Physiotherapy Came Through Well. I Also Wanna Thank God For Giving Me The Strength, And Ability To Speak And Ask For Help. Coz Most Of Us, 'celebs', Hide Our Problems, Keep Them To Ourselves And Eventually Depression. Am Not That Kind Of A Person. I Love People, And So, I Be E, One Family And All We Can Do Is Support. Now We Have A Place To Live.Thank You. Together With My Wife We Thank You. One Love. Upendo Kwote!!!," read his post.

In 2016, the Kenrazy and Visita had left Grandpa Records after citing issues with management, specifically renowned artist, Refigah.