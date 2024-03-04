The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Amos Robi

The media power couple has captured the hearts of fans with their genuine affection

Waihiga Mwaura and his wife Joyce Omondi
  • Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi's support on and off the camera
  • Waihiga's dedication to supporting Joyce extends beyond the music video shoot
  • This power coupl has consistently been the epitome of relationship goals

In the world of celebrity relationships, few stand out with the grace and genuine affection that Joyce Omondi and Waihiga Mwaura have cultivated over the years.

This power couple, both celebrated media personalities, has consistently been the epitome of relationship goals, showcasing a love that not only endures but flourishes both in the limelight and in private moments.

The recent behind-the-scenes look into the shooting of Joyce's latest music video, 'Hossana,' offers a glimpse into the supportive dynamics that could very well be the cornerstone of their harmonious partnership.

In a heartwarming display of love, the BBC news anchor was by Joyce's side throughout the shoot, assisting her with her outfit and even helping her navigate tricky terrain.

READ: Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Joyce Omondi took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her husband's support, sharing behind-the-scenes videos of Waihiga on set. In one scene, Waihiga can be seen helping Joyce onto a log, ensuring she was comfortable and ready for the shoot.

"Deeply grateful for the incredible support system I have in Waihiga Mwaura," Joyce wrote, acknowledging her husband's invaluable presence.

Waihiga's dedication to supporting Joyce extends beyond the music video shoot. During her last day hosting 'Full Circle' on Switch TV, Waihiga surprised Joyce with a bouquet of flowers, leaving her visibly moved. "I love this man, Waihiga Mwaura. He supports me in ways I can't even explain," Joyce shared, highlighting the depth of their connection.

Media couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi during a past celebration
Media couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi during a past celebration

READ: Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Their relationship serves as a shining example of love, respect, and partnership. Waihiga and Joyce's ability to uplift and encourage each other in their respective careers is a testament to their strong bond and unwavering commitment to each other.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
