Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

From surprising everyone with news of her engagement to Citizen TV’s Mwahiga Mwaura to sharing minimal details about her family, Joyce has maintained an air of mystery.

However, photos of Joyce with her mother, Sarah Omondi, shed light on the woman behind the spotlight.



Joyce Omondi's beautiful bond with her mother

Joyce Omondi shares a striking resemblance with her mother, Sarah Omondi, as evident in their photos.

Despite the public's limited knowledge about Joyce's family, these pictures reveal the close bond and undeniable beauty Joyce inherited from her mother.

Joyce Omondi's mum reveals she was very protective of her

In a past interview on the Home and Wedding channel with Samantha, Joyce Omondi disclosed that she is the firstborn in a family of three children.



Sarah's nurturing approach and guidance were instrumental in shaping Joyce into the person she is today.

Despite occasional disagreements, particularly during Joyce's tomboy phase, Sarah played a crucial role in molding her daughter.

Sarah Omondi's role in guarding the family's privacy

Joyce's mother also emphasised the family's commitment to privacy. She shared insights into Joyce's quiet nature during her upbringing, expressing concern at times but asserting that she understood her daughter better than anyone.

Her protective stance towards her daughter extended to keeping Joyce's relationship private until shortly before her wedding.

"Knowing the type of talents that are out there and how people use them, I found myself guarding and protecting her. Even when it came to the wedding and she did want people to know, I was like okay I understand" she said.



As two individuals in the public eye, the Omondi family chose to keep Joyce's wedding preparations private, ensuring that the joy of entering into marriage was not overshadowed by external influences.

"And being two people in the media, even as a family we didn't want to open social media and all you read is about your daughter... I thought it was important that as she prepared to enter her marriage, it was guarded and enters with joy, not hating people. It was easy to keep things the way they wanted it. People din't know until it was out," she said.

The creative side of Joyce Omondi's mum

Apart from being a dedicated mother, Sarah Omondi revealed her creative side as a fashionista.



With a keen eye for design and creativity, Sarah expressed her love for stitching, a skill passed down from her grandmother.

"There's something to do with designs and creativity in my family that has blossomed... I like stitching, just like my grandmother. In form two I would stitch with my hands, and things would go for exhibition," she said.

From designing her wedding dress to showcasing her creations in exhibitions, Sarah's artistic flair shines through.

"I designed my wedding dress and my bridesmaid's outfits. I don't like dressing and you are there everybody is looking at you. I'm very choosy and picky on what to wear and in front of who. Am also very particular about how my body looks in a dress. I like to dress and feel comfortable, not showing off my curves," she said.

Media Personality Joyce Omondi

