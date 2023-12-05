Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Despite the setback, Munga assured his fans that he plans to return in January, although the specific date was not disclosed.

In a message shared on his X page, Munga expressed his regrets, stating, "Due to my health issue I won't be around... hadi January. Poleni sana to my fans. Am grabbing a break."

While Munga takes a temporary leave, the other members of the Wakadinali Crew will continue with performances during the festive season, taking advantage of the numerous events lined up in December for fans to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakadinali Crew has enjoyed a successful year in terms of music streams and popularity. The group emerged as the most searched artist in Kenya on Spotify, with their album 'Ndani ya Cockpit 3' securing the 10th position as the most streamed album.

Wakadinali member Domani Munga Pulse Live Kenya

Nicknamed the Rongo Rende, Wakadinali has become synonymous with the contemporary Kenyan youth, reminiscent of the impact Kalamashaka and Ukoo Flani had on the generation born in the 90s.

Their music, characterized by dark, witty, and honest lyrics, serves as an anthem for an entire generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Spotify data, the primary audience for Kenyan hip-hop on the platform falls within the age group of 18 to 24 years, constituting 55 per cent of their listeners.

Additionally, there is a significant secondary age group of 25 to 29 years, making up 19 per cent of the listenership. This data suggests that the appeal of hip-hop spans the early adult years.

Wakadinali Pulse Live Kenya

Domani Munga's decision to take a break aligns with the trend seen in international artists, such as Nigerian superstar Rema, who also announced a hiatus from December shows to focus on recuperation.

ADVERTISEMENT